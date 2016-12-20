Tax Attorney Mary King Attends CLE Seminar On Tax and Probate in Orlando Florida

SARASOTA, Fla., Dec 20, 2016 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Mary King of the Law Office of Mary King P.L. has attended a continuing legal education credited seminar. Held in Orlando Florida, the seminar focused on tax law, probate and estate planning.



During the seminar, attendees earned a CLE credit and learned the latest in tax law, IRS defense, state probate law. In addition the brushing up on the latest state and federal laws, attendees enjoyed an excellent networking opportunity, allowing for the exchange of information between many other attorneys in the same areas of practice.



Attorney Mary King had this to say about the event, "CLE conferences are a great opportunity. Not only does the Florida Bar Association's requirement for attorneys to earn CLE credits every year help keep the Florida legal system strong, it facilitates an exchange of ideas and shared experiences between lawyers from across the state. The end result is clients can be sure that the attorney they have chosen to represent them will be better prepared as a result of CLE accredited conferences."



About Attorney Mary King:



A Peer Review Rated attorney for demonstrating the highest ethical standards and legal ability, Mary King's career as a IRS tax defense attorney began in 1993 after graduating from Stetson University College of Law. In addition to her law degree from Stetson, Mary King also earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration Degree from the University of Florida, and a Master of Business Administration Degree in Finance from Wake Forest University, a Babcock Graduate School of Management in 1990.



Her career in tax law has primarily focused in IRS tax defense representation as well as business law, probate and estate planning. Mary is a member of the Florida Bar and is licensed to practice in the United States District Court, Middle District of Florida and the United States Tax Court. She is a member of the Sarasota County Bar Association, and the Florida Association for Women Lawyers. As a native Floridian, she grew up in St. Petersburg, and has lived in Sarasota since 1999.



