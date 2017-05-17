Technologies Management, Inc. Selects Director for Its Burgeoning Telecom Regulatory Compliance Reporting Practice

MAITLAND, Fla., May 17, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Technologies Management, Inc. ("TMI"), a leading provider of regulatory consulting services, network optimization, and project management to communications providers, has named Patrick MacNeil as Director of Compliance Reporting.



MacNeil will guide TMI's Compliance Reporting Department as it continues to expand, by further enhancing the online reporting system to improve the client experience, strengthening client relationships, and identifying new strategic directions for this rapidly growing segment of TMI's business. He brings many years of leadership experience in staff and management development, financial and budget administration, process and operations optimization, and information technology including VoIP integration through his previous roles at AT&T and General Electric.



"TMI's Compliance Reporting Services has grown by 23 percent over the last 36 months and we are projecting an additional increase of 20 percent by end of 2017," said TMI's President, Sharon Thomas. "We look forward to continued success for TMI across the board with the addition of Patrick MacNeil as Director of Compliance Reporting."



Thomas adds, "Patrick's high energy, collaborative abilities, and solid industry experience will enable us to continue to provide our new and existing clients with innovative reporting solutions, exemplary customer service, and highly regarded regulatory assistance."



The appointment of Patrick MacNeil as Director of Telecom Regulatory Compliance Reporting is the first in a series of announcements from TMI, demonstrating the exciting increase in client levels and new projects that the firm has been awarded.



To learn more visit: http://www.tminc.com/.



About TMI:

Technologies Management, Inc. (TMI) is a consulting firm specializing in state and federal regulatory matters for the communications and competitive energy industries. Established in 1986, our firm brings our ability to collaborate, innovate, and accurately manage required regulatory actions to our clients. Our solid experience with market entry, product planning, project management, and regulatory compliance has enhanced the value of hundreds of competitive service providers by establishing compliance "best practices" and maintaining good standing with state and federal regulatory agencies. Each member of TMI's consulting staff has worked within the industry or the public utility commission environment and brings practical, real world experience to help our clients meet their goals.



Media Contact:

Sharon Thomas

[email protected]

407-740-8575

News Source: Technologies Management Inc.

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/technologies-management-inc-selects-director-for-its-burgeoning-telecom-regulatory-compliance-reporting-practice/