The American Sales Training Company Launches in U.S. and Europe, Providing Alternative to Sandler Sales Training

CLEVELAND, Ohio and ROTTERDAM, Aug. 16, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) – The American Sales Training Company (AST), a sales training consultancy specializing in sales training courses and programs for businesses, launches its sales training programs in the United States, United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company will focus its bespoke sales training courses on businesses and business professionals that have an increased need for more formal sales and soft-skills training.



Additionally, AST will hold its first live sales training event in Europe this September in Rotterdam. The one-day sales skills training will take place at CIC Rotterdam, September 27, 2017 from 10:00 – 16:00 (10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CEST).

As the goal of the event is to provide hands-on personalized training, feedback, and coaching, only a limited quantity of tickets will be available for purchase.

Available tickets may be purchased at https://americansalestraining.eventbrite.com/?aff=PR.

The venue for the sales training boot camp, CIC Rotterdam – which also doubles as the new European base for the sales training company – was chosen for its state-of-the-art facility, buzzing and innovative entrepreneurial atmosphere, and proximity to the city center.

With more than one out of every five companies listed on the 2017 Fortune Global 500 headquartered in the United States, it is the mission of The American Sales Training Company to help other businesses – in the USA, United Kingdom, Netherlands, and beyond – identify the top sales practices that emulate some of the most successful companies in the world, and align those practices with the overall learning and development initiatives of the client.

The American Sales Training Company provides short and long-term sales training courses and programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. These sales training programs include coaching, on-boarding sales training support, instruction, reinforcement, and creation of sales programs for sales professionals, sales teams, call center staff, customer service, and business professionals. The sales training programs are fun, hands-on, and can be delivered on-site at the client’s facility, or at CIC Rotterdam in Europe.

For more information or to schedule a training, visit http://www.americansalestraining.com/.

*http://fortune.com/global500/ (132 US-based companies out of 500 total companies worldwide).

