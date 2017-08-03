The East End Enlightenment Expo – A New Event to Celebrate Akron’s East End

AKRON, Ohio, Aug. 3, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) –- 4Es Outreach today announced the East End Enlightenment Expo, a brand new event located in the Historic Goodyear Hall that will include Vendors, Presenters, and Readers from all walks of life. Come join us for a great time filled with music, learning, and joy!



The event will take place on September 15 and 16, 2017. Friday night is Preview Night with a special presentation by local musician and teacher, Chris Reynolds. Doors open at 4 p.m., and entry is $25 per person. Friday Night VIP access includes: Wine and Cheese reception, Swag Bags, Early access to Vendor Space and Labyrinth, Entry for Saturday, and much more.

Doors open on Saturday at 11 a.m. Entry is $5 per person and includes: Access to Vendor Space and Labyrinth, Ability to schedule one-on-one readings with our talented Psychic Mediums and Healers, Free lectures, and much more.

There is plenty of FREE PARKING and there will be a variety of food vendors.

“As a long-time resident of Goodyear Heights, I am excited about all of the changes that have been taking place on the East End and look forward to the opportunity to showcase it to the rest of Northeast Ohio,” says Iris Matos, CEO of 4Es Outreach.

CFO Stephanie Allison adds “It is an honor to be involved in this groundbreaking institution of education and to assist all who are seeking guidance with their spiritual journey. I am excited to the see evolution of this event and its impact on the community.”

To learn how to purchase tickets or become a vendor, please visit our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/4esoutreach.

About 4Es Outreach:

4Es Outreach is an Akron, Ohio-based Non-Profit Organization, whose mission is to provide opportunities for education and outreach to help people along their spiritual path, whatever form it may take. 4Es Outreach was launched in June 2017 by Iris Matos and Stephanie Allison to help facilitate more connections between people, and celebrate all we have in common. To learn more visit https://www.facebook.com/4esoutreach, or call us at 330-475-6277.

