The Everest Foundation is one of the only non-profits assisting to alleviate the ‘Medical Residency Bottleneck’

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec. 29, 2016 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Everest Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)(3), has made it its core passion to help the Graduate Medical Education community. The foundation is renowned in circles of Medical Schools, Universities and Residency Programs. The foundation, in part, assists with funding of research, personnel, edu-initiatives, and residency training slots.



In addition, the foundation assists medical school students and graduates achieve research positions, clinical training opportunities, interviews for residency positions, and residency training; vying diligently in a competitive environment.

A majority of its students and candidates come from Residents Medical, an esteemed organization in its own right. Residents Medical’s students are prepared by filling these research opportunities, clinical opportunities, unaccredited residency opportunities, as an Everest Foundation Scholar, proving themselves, and on those merits achieving residency training positions.

Everest Foundation has been supporting residency training and medical schools worldwide with a holistic approach addressing the needs of each one of its recipients on an individual rather than corporate basis. Each institution and individual are assessed proactively and keep a personal relationship with the foundation.

“Each of Everest Foundation’s relationships with Schools of Medicines are based on a long-term relationship, usually anywhere from a five to ten-year initiative. This is done to see measurable outcomes for the betterment of schools and students alike,” says The Everest Foundation’s Chair, Agata Everest.

The Everest Foundation is engaged in clinical research at various U.S. medical schools and ACGME teaching hospitals across the United States. It sponsors numerous collaborations nationally in various specialties from Internal Medicine, Physical Rehabilitative Medicine, General Surgery, Orthopedics and Psychiatry. If your organization, teaching hospital, medical school, or health system is interested in an alliance with The Everest Foundation, please visit their site at http://theeverestfoundation.org/ or call 310-477-7800.

