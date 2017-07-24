The John Maxwell Company held The 5 Levels of Leadership Workshop at WorkSocial

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 24, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — WorkSocial, Jersey City’s premier coworking and shared office space, is excited to announce they were the official host of John Maxwell’s leadership workshop. On June 28, 2017, The John Maxwell Company brought “The 5 Levels of Leadership” Workshop to the area. The event was held in WorkSocial’s newly-opened training space located at 111 Town Square Place, Jersey City, NJ 07310.



“We are so excited to have been able to host The John Maxwell Company’s leadership workshop,” said Natasha Mohan of WorkSocial. “Dr. Maxwell has been a prominent voice on the subject of leadership culture development for many years, and we were thrilled for the opportunity to have them at WorkSocial.

“This workshop also happens to be one of the first to be held in our new training space, and our team was ready to provide those attending the full, next-level WorkSocial experience as they gain tremendous insight on life and leadership from one of the world’s most influential people.”

Those who attended the “5 Levels of Leadership” workshop learned how to develop a leadership culture that infuses a common leadership language the entire organization can speak and understand, quickly shift the culture from positional and title-driven to relational and influence-driven, and develop a framework for consistently reproducing leaders. For more information on the workshop, visit http://johnmaxwellcompany.com/.

Mohan went on to say, “For those who have never attended any John Maxwell leadership workshops, it’s safe to say that they were in for a treat. We love the fact that The John Maxwell Company is driven by the same values and goals as we are – helping entrepreneurs create something more than just a business as they strive to build companies that positively impact both their team and the world around them. For us, there’s nothing more exciting than that.”

Visit https://www.worksocial.works/ to learn more about WorkSocial’s new training room rental for corporate workshops.

About WorkSocial:

WorkSocial is a premier coworking and shared office space located in the heart of downtown Jersey City. WorkSocial creates unique experiences that redefine one’s work life by bringing wellness, happiness, and leadership to the workday. WorkSocial provides access to everything one needs in order to work efficiently, productively, healthily, and happily.

Media Contact:

WorkSocial Team

111 Town Square Place

Jersey City, NJ 07310

Telephone: (201) 293-7475

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.worksocial.works

MULTIMEDIA:

*PHOTO for media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/17-0721s2p-worksocial-300dpi.jpg

*PHOTO Caption: Training Room Picture Caption: WorkSocial’s Training Room has the capacity of 36 and offers an all-inclusive experience for clients

News Source: WorkSocial

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/the-john-maxwell-company-held-the-5-levels-of-leadership-workshop-at-worksocial/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.