The Largest Livestock Show and Rodeo In The World to be ‘Cowboy Connected’ by 5 BARS

HOUSTON, Texas and IRVINE, Calif., March 6, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — 5 BARS® installed a state-of-the-art carrier-grade Wi-Fi network to ensure the performance required for the crowds of the largest rodeo in the world, The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, one of the City of Houston’s “signature events.”



This 20 day long event draws some of the biggest crowds and recording artists in the world. Headliners include Luke Bryan, Alan Jackson, Willie Nelson, Alicia Keys and many more. The event also features livestock auctions, a carnival and wine competitions. With total attendance of over 2 million guests, 5 Bars’ network will be supporting the heavy demand required by the Rodeo participants, fans and hundreds of volunteers.

About the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo:

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, also called RodeoHouston or abbreviated HLSR is a Section 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to benefiting youth, supporting education, and facilitating better agricultural practices through exhibitions and presentation. Since 1932, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has grown to be the largest livestock show and rodeo in the world, attracting more than 2.4 million people to the annual event from across the world, and the Show’s support of Texas youth is nearly $430 million.

About NRG Park:

NRG Park is the premier sports, convention, tradeshow and entertainment complex located in Harris County, the cultural center and urban hub of Houston. NRG Park hosts over 5.5 million guests annually and is comprised of four large facilities; NRG Stadium which is one of the busiest venues in the country and home to the NFL’s Houston Texans, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Super Bowl® LI, with hundreds of events and seating for 72,500 fans.

About 5 Bars:

5 Bars is an Irvine, California based, privately held premier provider of Wireless Master Plans for Counties, Cities and Large Scale Venues developing comprehensive wireless strategies through a unique holistic view of all assets, coverage and capacity. 5 Bars offers fully managed wireless solutions, network development, ownership and end-to-end management delivering commercial indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), carrier-grade Wi-Fi networks, and small cell systems on behalf of cities, properties and service providers.

