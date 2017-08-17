The Mortgage Collaborative Announces Addition of Notarize to Preferred Partner Network

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Aug. 17, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Mortgage Collaborative, the nation’s only independent mortgage cooperative, announced a new partnership with Notarize, the nation’s first entirely digital mortgage closing and remote notarization provider, adding them to the preferred partner network.



Notarize for Mortgage is the first digital platform to enable an entirely legal and compliant online mortgage closing process. Notarize is closing mortgages online in partnership with major lenders and title underwriters/agencies – enabling borrowers to close online whenever and wherever they choose. Verified by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the Notarize for Mortgage platform digitizes the entire closing process with technology to securely coordinate lenders, title companies and borrowers online.

Notarize for Mortgage’s online closing platform offers borrowers a fundamentally better experience, reduces costs for lenders, accelerates the sale of loans into the secondary market and gives every constituent greater trust and visibility into the validity of mortgage documents.

“eMortgages have been top of mind for Lender Members of The Mortgage Collaborative for a few years now, as evidenced by the constant interest we receive on networking calls and breakout sessions at our member conferences when we cover the subject,” said Rich Swerbinsky, executive vice president of national sales and strategic alliances for The Mortgage Collaborative. “The addition of Notarize provides our Lender Members a digitized eMortgage process that is entirely online, paperless and scalable, and will help move the needle on the broad adoption of eMortgage that has largely been stalled due to a need for a digital, online closing experience.”

For now, online closings with Notarize are available to borrowers in Washington, Virginia, Illinois and Montana. Notarize plans to expand across the country through their strategic partnerships with title underwriters/agencies and other key ecosystem stakeholders in very short order.

The Mortgage Collaborative network is more than 110 lenders strong, with an aggregate annual origination volume of over $190 billion. The network caters to lenders of all sizes, with a strong mix of independent mortgage brokers and community banks and depositories.

“On the heels of launching Notarize for Mortgage, the first platform to enable a completely online mortgage closing process, we are thrilled to partner with The Mortgage Collaborative to scale online closings across the country,” said Pat Kinsel, founder and CEO for Notarize. “While digitizing the mortgage closing can transform a lender’s operations and offers borrowers a fundamentally better experience, the transition for lenders requires new tools and new techniques. Beyond our closing platform, Notarize specializes in helping lenders transition their operations to unlock the benefits of a truly paperless, online closing, The Mortgage Collaborative has taken a leading role in understanding and advancing new technologies and we look forward to partnering together to move the industry into the digital age.”

About The Mortgage Collaborative:

Based in San Diego, The Mortgage Collaborative was founded in 2013 to empower mortgage lenders across the country with better financial execution, reduced costs, enhanced expertise, improved compliance, and to help its members access the dynamic and changing consumer base in America. The association is managed by its founding members: John Robbins, CMB; David Kittle, CMB; Gary Acosta, CEO of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP); and Jim Park, former chair of the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA). Robbins and Kittle are former chairmen of the Mortgage Bankers Association of America (MBA). For more information, visit: http://www.mortgagecollaborative.com/.

About Notarize:

Notarize is the first notary public platform allowing any person or business to get their documents legally notarized online. Notarize is also the first company to enable an entirely online mortgage closing process. Founded in 2015, Notarize has helped tens of thousands of individuals and businesses (on every continent, except Antarctica) get documents digitally notarized. For more information, please visit https://notarize.com/business/mortgage.

