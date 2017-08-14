The Mortgage Collaborative Announces Addition of Strategic Compliance Partners to Preferred Partner Network

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Aug. 14, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Mortgage Collaborative, the nation’s only independent mortgage cooperative, announced a new partnership with national compliance solutions provider, Strategic Compliance Partners. The new relationship with Strategic Compliance Partners adds another best-in-class mortgage compliance company to their preferred partner network.



“In the ever-changing world of regulatory mortgage compliance, Strategic Compliance Partners provides the on-demand results and strategic direction lenders and brokers need to succeed,” said Rich Swerbinsky, executive vice president of national sales & strategic alliances for The Mortgage Collaborative. “The addition of an organization like Strategic Compliance Partners and Founder and CEO Ari Karen as a valuable industry resource to The Mortgage Collaborative’s network will only benefit our lender members.”

Strategic Compliance Partners (SCP) is more than a compliance and consulting company. With a team that includes accomplished attorneys and experienced compliance practitioners, SCP brings together innovative technologies and legal insight to deliver outstanding compliance management solutions to mortgage banks, warehouse banks, mortgage brokers, and other financial institutions.

“The Mortgage Collaborative has assembled an impressive network of lenders and partner companies in a few short years and we’re excited to add value to their first–class membership,” said Ari Karen, founder and CEO for Strategic Compliance Partners. “Our team is comprised of seasoned compliance specialists and attorneys who have years of industry knowledge and expertise. Together we’ll be able to provide the support and guidance to help keep members of The Mortgage Collaborative compliant and sleep easy at night.”

The Mortgage Collaborative network is more than 110 lenders strong, with an aggregate annual origination volume of over $190 billion. The network caters to lenders of all sizes, with a strong mix of independent mortgage brokers and community banks and depositories.

About The Mortgage Collaborative:

Based in San Diego, The Mortgage Collaborative was founded in 2013 to empower mortgage lenders across the country with better financial execution, reduced costs, enhanced expertise, improved compliance, and to help its members access the dynamic and changing consumer base in America. The association is managed by its founding members: John Robbins, CMB; David Kittle, CMB; Gary Acosta, CEO of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP); and Jim Park, former chair of the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA). Robbins and Kittle are former chairmen of the Mortgage Bankers Association of America (MBA).

For more information, visit: http://www.mortgagecollaborative.com/.

About Strategic Compliance Partners:

Strategic Compliance Partners (SCP) provides compliance management, to oversee and assist in the development and implementation of a lender’s compliance programs. SCP offers fixed price, attorney driven holistic compliance solutions that balance a lender’s revenue opportunities with risk mitigation to achieve compliance that both enables and protects a lender’s business.

Our seasoned compliance specialists have one goal in mind — to help our clients navigate the ever-changing landscape of the mortgage financial industry. Our solutions include a wide variety of services and technologies to simultaneously mitigate risk, achieve CFPB compliance and increase profitability.

For more information, go to https://strategiccompliancepartners.com/.

News Source: The Mortgage Collaborative

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/the-mortgage-collaborative-announces-addition-of-strategic-compliance-partners-to-preferred-partner-network/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.