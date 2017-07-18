The Mortgage Collaborative Announces Addition of The Money Source as a Correspondent Investor to Preferred Partner Network

SAN DIEGO, Calif., July 18, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Mortgage Collaborative, the nation’s only independent mortgage cooperative, announced a new partnership with national correspondent investor and mortgage loan servicer, The Money Source. The new relationship with The Money Source adds another best-in-class national correspondent investor to their preferred partner network.



“The Money Source purchases a wealth of loan products and they offer their sellers flexible guidelines with minimal overlays. Their brand promise ‘Relationships Matter’ embodies the spirit of collaboration that we’ve set out to create at The Mortgage Collaborative. The addition of a reputable organization like The Money Source is a real win for our lender members,” said Rich Swerbinsky, executive vice president of national sales & strategic alliances for The Mortgage Collaborative.

The Money Source Inc., specializes in direct to agency loan securitization. Their approach is to provide robust product offerings for their sellers with minimal to no overlays while retaining the servicing and offering the homeowner continued customer service after the loan closes. The Money Source prides itself on empowering their sellers to create their own guidelines and credit culture to fit the needs of their respective lending communities.

“The Mortgage Collaborative has assembled an impressive network of lenders in a short period of time and we couldn’t be more thrilled about this partnership,” said Jon Ellis, senior vice president, correspondent sales for The Money Source. “It is our intent at The Money Source to redefine the way lenders and correspondent investors interact by offering superior products and tools for lenders to reach a larger number of qualified clients to enable exponential business growth. We look forward to building long-term, meaningful relationships with the team at The Mortgage Collaborative and their members.”

The Mortgage Collaborative network is more than 110 lenders strong, with an aggregate annual origination volume of over $180 billion. The network caters to lenders of all sizes, with a strong mix of independent mortgage brokers and community banks and depositories.

About The Mortgage Collaborative:

Based in San Diego, The Mortgage Collaborative was founded in 2013 to empower mortgage lenders across the country with better financial execution, reduced costs, enhanced expertise, improved compliance, and to help its members access the dynamic and changing consumer base in America. The association is managed by its founding members: John Robbins, CMB; David Kittle, CMB; Gary Acosta, CEO of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP); and Jim Park, former chair of the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA). Robbins and Kittle are former chairmen of the Mortgage Bankers Association of America (MBA). For more information, visit: http://www.mortgagecollaborative.com/.

About The Money Source:

As a top 15 correspondent investor, founded in 1997 and headquartered in Melville, N.Y., The Money Source is building a model of excellence in the mortgage industry. The Money Source offers competitive FHA, VA, Conventional and HECM products and sub-servicing throughout all 50 states. The Money Source has been recognized for innovation in company culture, embodying their brand promise of “Relationships Matter.” For more information, visit: https://correspondent.themoneysource.com/.

