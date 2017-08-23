The Mortgage Collaborative Eclipses Industry with Lender-focused Initiatives Launched at its 2017 Summer Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 23, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In the shadow of the first full solar eclipse in 38 years in the continental United States, The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC) held its largest conference to date with nearly 300 members and vendor partners in attendance. TMC has extended its significant membership growth with 20 new members joining the cooperative since its 2017 Winter Conference less than six months ago.



During its Nashville summer conference event, the industry’s premier lender cooperative introduced a series of initiatives that will strengthen its members’ ability to operate a dynamic lending business more profitably.

“Our growth both in membership and member benefits is a tremendous validation of our founders’ vision,” said John Robbins, CMB, TMC Chairman. “We knew in 2013 that lenders were hungry for industry alliances that would actually improve their businesses, and that is what we’ve built.”

Following are TMC initiatives launched at its 2017 Summer Conference:

TMC Direct, powered by Resitrader, unites the TMC lender network with Resitrader technology, delivering a dynamic and interactive marketplace for whole loan trading and vendor orders.

“We’re honored to support the remarkable growth and market presence of TMC,” said John Ardy, CEO of Resitrader and chairman of TMC’s Lender Member Engagement Committee. “We look forward to a relationship that takes full advantage of TMC’s market expertise and alliances.”

TMC Benchmarking allows members to compare production and operational metrics among their TMC peers via a simple data submission interface delivering valuable insights in an easy-to-understand report.

“As our market evolves, the need for business Intelligence has never been more vital to making sound business decisions,” said Jason Madiedo, president of Alterra Home Loans. “TMC has taken business intelligence to the next level by combining real time data and technology with regular ongoing peer-to-peer live interactions. This enables companies like Alterra to be exceptionally responsive and confident in our key decisions.”

TMC Affordable Lending Outreach is a pilot program offering affordable lending support and education for select TMC lenders through educational resources and materials provided by Fannie Mae to promote expanded lending to low- and moderate-income borrowers, rural and manufactured housing communities. Following its 2017 pilot, TMC plans to expand the initiative in 2018, allowing additional members of the cooperative to participate.

“TMC is pleased to promote affordable lending options to traditionally underserved markets in all corners of America with support from Fannie Mae,” said David G. Kittle, vice chairman and president of The Mortgage Collaborative. “Whether it’s rural areas or manufactured housing, TMC is committed to ensuring that mortgage access is available in all markets to households of modest means.”

About The Mortgage Collaborative

Based in San Diego, The Mortgage Collaborative was founded in 2013 to empower mortgage lenders across the country with better financial execution, reduced costs, enhanced expertise, improved compliance, and to help its members access the dynamic and changing consumer base in America.

The association is managed by its founding members: John Robbins, CMB; David Kittle, CMB; Gary Acosta, CEO of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP); and Jim Park, former chair of the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA). Robbins and Kittle are former chairmen of the Mortgage Bankers Association of America (MBA).

For more information, visit: http://www.mortgagecollaborative.com/.

*LOGO for media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/17-0823s2p-tmcollab-300dpi.jpg

News Source: The Mortgage Collaborative

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/the-mortgage-collaborative-eclipses-industry-with-lender-focused-initiatives-launched-at-its-2017-summer-conference/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.