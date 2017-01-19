The Pension Inspector Announces Release 10, an Online Due Diligence Add-In, ‘ERISA PLUS’

NEW YORK, N.Y., Jan. 19, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Pension Inspector® one of the leading internet research data mining solutions from AtPrime Media Services, online since 2007, announces Pension Inspector Release 10.0, which ushers in a new dimension in ERISA* Retirement Plan Transparency with “ERISA PLUS.”



ERISA PLUS briefs the member for Key Operational, and, Plan Performance Results for the current and four previous years.

ERISA PLUS combines three Key Elements, into one easy to use Dashboard that quickly allows the user to obtain critical information, targeting the Plan’s Operations, Operational Problems, with Highlights from the current and four previous years plan data, as well as, providing easy to use downloads of the complete Form 5500 Series for each selected Plan.

The ERISA PLUS Dashboard provides a 1-Click, 10 page or more, Key Summary Overview Report, for each year selected, from the Pension Inspector’s 9 million plan, 14 year database, of the target ERISA Plan’s Operations, Key Performance Stats and includes a 5 Year Plan Report Card; plus, 5 Year Key Plan Alert Report.

The ERISA PLUS Dashboard provides four, 1-Click Plan Performance Online Queries, for each Plan, that is selected to Compare and Rank other similar Plan’s Retirement Funds for Annual Earnings, Direct Expenses, ERISA Bonding, and Data Mines the Top 10 Best Investment Performance Plans in the Class of Plan selected. The 1-Click queries analyzes each Plan’s unique footprint based upon bands of Participant Coverage, Asset Range, and, Industry Code.

The ERISA PLUS Dashboard provides a simplified, online, value-added, 1-Click download service, for up to 14 Years of Form 5500 Filings and Attachments, viewable on one screen.

The Pension Inspector’s Proprietary Form 5500 Database contains both Retirement and Welfare Plans.

Also included with every Form 5500 download is a Form 5500 Amended and Refiled Detective that lists all 14 years of Amended and Refiled 5500 Schedules of the selected Plan.

The Pre-Dashboard Screen provides all Retirement and Welfare Plans within the Plan Sponsor’s (EIN) Controlled Group for additional review.

Extra Pension Inspector’s ERISA Features include:

The Pension Inspector’s Basic Investment Performance Report and Ratings for 12 years’ rates the Average Earnings of the ERISA Retirement Plan, based on the 10 Year U.S. Treasury Bond, and 5 top Stock Indexes for the year. The Pension Inspector’s Defined Benefit Plans, “Pay All Benefits” Participant “Class” Report (and Ratings for 12 Years).

“Pay All Benefits” rates Defined Benefit Plans based upon its ability to satisfy the liability of each participant Class Liability provided within each Form 5500 B Series and Assets at Market Value, if the Plan were to Cease Operations, on the Snapshot Date. Each Class of Plan Participant has a different preferential Asset satisfaction priority.

“In today’s environment, the ERISA Form 5500 recipient is not prepared to review the Retirement Plan’s Annual Financial Report, without its Predecessor Operational Footprint. ERISA PLUS does it all,” said David J. Tananbaum**, the Veteran Pension Actuary who created the Pension Inspector®.

A free trial membership is available on: https://www.pensioninspector.com/.

*ERISA = Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974.

**Mr. Tananbaum is an Enrolled Actuary with the IRS/DOL and PBGC under ERISA, MAAA (Member of the American Academy of Actuaries), ACOPA (American College of Pension Actuaries), and FCA (Fellow of the Conference of Consulting Actuaries).

AtPrime Media Services and the Pension Inspector, is a wholly owned subsidiary of National Retirement Programs, Inc.

