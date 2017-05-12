The Two Lindas Bring CBD to Gainesville Florida

GAINVESVILLE, Fla., May 12, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Dementia caused two women to open a new shop at 1801 NE 23rd Avenue, Gainesville FL, named Blue Crystal Cornucopia, Inc. The shop carries plenty of locally designed jewelry made from gemstones, Sacred Threads clothes, and CBD oil products.



What is CBD? It is the "not high" part of Cannabis or from hemp, but has many of the same medical uses. CBD is touted for: pain, cancer, anxiety, diabetes, fibromyalgia, PTSD, schizophrenia, Crohn's, MS, and dementia.



It's the last that started their friendship. They met in the kitchen of Sweetwater Assisted Living, more like a home than a facility. The rapport was instant, two souls meeting again. When they discovered how much help CBD could do for their husbands (too late for one), the passion to help others ignited.



Another thing they have in common is a love of Satchel's Pizza. Eating there one evening and talking about how to help spread the word about CBD, they noticed an empty store across the street. With energy from one and the little money the other had left, they created their store.



Medical Cannabis was defeated by politicians, but The Two Lindas refuse to be. They'll be adding classes/workshop soon -- and a website.



In the meantime, Yelp search for CBD, or connect on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/bluecrystalcornucopia/ or [email protected] Or just call (352) 378-2583 to talk with them about products.

