The World Famous Brand of MAGLITE Flashlights Wins the 2017 National Hardware American Manufacturing Award for Best New Product

ONTARIO, Calif., May 11, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Mag Instrument Inc., the world leader in flashlight technology, has been awarded the National Hardware American Manufacturing Award for Best New Product. The honor was given to the MAGLITE(R) brand for its new compact to mid-sized Traffic Wands that fit most popular MAGLITE(R) model flashlights (including the new MAGLITE(R) ML25 & ML50 series of mid-sized flashlights).



The Traffic Wands convert our most popular lights into illuminating high-visibility wands that can be used for signaling in emergencies situations or for traffic control / safety. They are also great for providing an area light source much like a camping lantern or candle.



"It is gratifying to win an award based on our being an American manufacturer and of course creating excellent products," said Tony Maglica, president and founder of Mag Instrument.



At the National Hardware Show MAG also introduced its brightest, farthest-reaching light ever -- the rechargeable MAGLITE(R) ML150LR(TM) which has generated intense interest in the trade and law enforcement. Despite its mid-size (C-cell format) dimensions, the ML150LR(TM) generates a stunning 1,000 lumens* and achieves a beam distance of over a quarter-mile. And thanks to multiple power settings and critical efficiency innovations, it can run for up to 75 hours on a single charge of its state-of-the-art Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) battery.



The American Manufacturing Awards are given only to companies that manufacture their products in the U.S.A. and focus on excellence in design, quality and innovation.



Mag Instrument is one of the only manufacturers left that still makes an entire line of machined-aluminum flashlights in the United States. Every flashlight is designed, engineered, developed and manufactured at MAG's World Headquarters in Southern California. Mag's iconic brand is legendary for its superior performance, quality, and durability.



More information: http://maglite.com/.



(Note: *Estimate. Final ANSI test results pending.)



