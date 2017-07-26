Tipp City Area United Way Seeks Interim Executive Director

The Board of the Tipp City Area United Way is seeking a Part-Time Interim Executive Director following the retirement of 18-year veteran Executive Director, Deb Carr. Residents familiar with the United Way and its mission to serve our community will also be familiar with the stalwart support Deb Carr provided the organization.

Board President Pam Catalano shared, “We have some big shoes to fill and Deb will certainly be missed in the community that she served for 18 years. We are extremely thankful for her service”

The Board is accepting resumes to review for the position of Part-Time Interim Director until August 2nd, 2017. Qualified applicants may review the Job Summary (linked here) and submit resume and letter of interest to the Tipp City Area United Way by mail: 12 S 3rd St. Tipp City, OH 45371