Tipp City Rotary Club Meeting April 19 2017

Rebecca Schinaman representing Shoes 4 the Shoeless was the speaker on April 19.  Shoes 4 the Shoeless was founded in 2010 in Montgomery County.  They provide new shoes & socks to kids grades Kindergarten through 12, and last year provided over 15,000 pairs of shoes in Montgomery and Greene Counties.  Give Where You Live Miami County awarded them $10,000 in the first quarter of 2017 to start this program in Miami County.  To donate or volunteer check out www.shoes4theshoeless.org   Pictured are Rebecca Schinaman and Program Chairperson Mashell Stith.

