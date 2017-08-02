Tipp Pride 8/1 Press Conference

Tipp City, Ohio – August 2, 2017 – The Tipp Pride Association (TPA) along with nearly a hundred students and faculty enthusiastically welcome residents to a public press conference at City Park Tuesday afternoon at City Park.

Vice-President of TPA Scott George welcomed the crowd and introduced the Board of Directors, the Advisory Council, School Administrators, the School Board and City Council along with Mayor Pat Hale. Dr. Gretta Kumpf, Tipp City Schools Superintendent delivered opening remarks.

Comments were also provided by School Board Member, Mr. Sam Spano and City Council President, Joe Gibson.

Athletic Director, JD Foust unveiled the stadium renderings and described the various buildings and their functions within the new stadium design plan. Some of the important details shared.

• NEW Home Ticket Booth/Concessions/Spirit Wear Store in the front plaza

• NEW Home Stands with seating for 2,110 including 200 VIP seats with seatbacks and armrests

• NEW Restrooms with additional stalls and ADA accommodations

• NEW Press Box that is larger and deeper, allowing for TV crews to bring their cameras inside

• NEW Home Locker Room with 75 lockers, player restrooms, coach’s office, trainer’s area for injury treatment and triage, official’s locker room

• NEW Visitor Ticket Booth/Concessions/Visitors Restrooms

• NEW Visitors Stands with seating for 1,000

• NEW Visitors Locker Room with 60 lockers and player restrooms

• NEW Scoreboard 35’ high, 25’ wide with a 6’8” high video screen capable of featuring players and instant replay.

• NEW black powder-coated fence surround

• NEW walkway behind both Home and Visitor stands and extending from both ends of the field (no more walking in mud, slipping on the hill)

• NEW LED lighting (4 poles vs. 6) that is focused on the field, providing much less glare into the surrounding neighborhood.

• NEW sound system that focuses the game audio on the field and stands area

Mr. George returned and described in detail that Alliance Engineering, located in Troy, Ohio is leading the stadium design and engineering. Bid documents are being drawn up and should be made available prior to the end of August. The TPA construction committee will project manage the General Contractor that is awarded the bid. This effort alone will save the project an estimated $600,000 in expense.

Stadium donations can be made in various ways including checks and credit/debit card payments via the Tipp Pride website at www.tipppride.com/donate. Online donations can be made as one-time gifts, or as recurring monthly donations. There are various events and organizations around town that will be collecting funds earmarked for Tipp Pride.

About Tipp Pride

Tipp Pride Association is committed to building a community stadium that supports our schools and is a source of pride for all of Tipp City. Our Mission is to raise private funds to build a new stadium for the community by the community. For more information please visit www.tipppride.com.