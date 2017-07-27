Tipp Pride Association Announces Press Conference on New Stadium

Tipp Pride Association (TPA) will conduct a press conference on Tuesday, August 1st, 2017 at 6:00 PM at Tipp City Stadium located at 35 Parkwood Dr., Tipp City, OH 45371.

The TPA has welcomed Local and state officials, school board, students and residents of Tipp City to be present at this Public Announcement as TPA presents architectural drawings as well as an announcement of their intention to receive construction bids for their new $5.6M community stadium beginning August 30th.

The community will be welcomed to examine the stadium drawings and ask questions of members of TPA.

More details on Tipp Pride and the construction project can be found at http://tipppride.com