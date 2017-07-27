Tipp Pride Association Announces Press Conference on New Stadium

By
Tipp News
-
0
76

Tipp Pride Association (TPA) will conduct a press conference on Tuesday, August 1st, 2017 at 6:00 PM at Tipp City Stadium located at 35 Parkwood Dr., Tipp City, OH 45371.

The TPA has welcomed Local and state officials, school board, students and residents of Tipp City to be present at this Public Announcement as TPA presents architectural drawings as well as an announcement of their intention to receive construction bids for their new $5.6M community stadium beginning August 30th.

The community will be welcomed to examine the stadium drawings and ask questions of members of TPA.

More details on Tipp Pride and the construction project can be found at http://tipppride.com

Tipp News
Mike McDermott is publisher of several web news properties, including this one. Long time resident, and local business owner, Mike McDermott lives in the downtown and fiercely defends Tipp City's honor at home and abroad.

