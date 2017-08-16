Transfer Photos, Music, Contacts and Videos in just One Click: New EaseUS MobiMover 1.0 Launches for Easy iPhone Data Transfer

NEW YORK, N.Y., Aug. 16, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EaseUS MobiMover 1.0, the new iPhone data transfer software to import and export full contents between iPhone/iPad and PC with smart file management solutions. This new 1.0 iPhone data transfer tool supports transferring contents in various types with only one-step or customized settings, such as Contacts, Notes, Messages, Calendars, Voice Mail, Ringtones, Photos, Music, Videos, Safari Bookmark and History, and Playlists.



EaseUS iOS data transfer software can play an effective role when need to import whole iPhone/iPad data to PC to keep data safe, transfer data from old iPhone/iPad to newly bought one, share wonderful photos and videos with others using iOS devices, back up iPhone/iPad data when upgrade and downgrade, move iPhone/iPad files to another device to free up space, add contents to iPhone/iPad from computer, and add or delete specific item on iOS device as wish.

Transfer iPhone/iPad data with simple one-click:

Three direct single click transfer models are full-scale supported in this iPhone transfer program: importing from PC to device, transferring between two iOS devices and exporting files from iPhone/iPad to PC. Merely locating and choosing the files need to be moved, the data transfer will begin straightforward with amazing speed.

Migrate iPhone/iPad data by certain category:

Except for one-step transfer, the self-defined iPhone data transfer still allows for exporting and importing iPhone/iPad data by specific categories, which exactly means to transfer by contacts/music/photos/calendar/audios or videos. In addition, the phone transfer can also be particular to one message, one photo or any customized quantity.

Manage iPhone/iPad files with integrated solutions:

Apart from the basic transfer, this iPhone transfer and manager provides ultimate files management methods within the application itself too, like adding pictures to photo library from local PC or web page, deleting and editing notes conveniently via computer keyboard operations, importing audio files into a playlist or exporting certain playlist file. What’s more, any change on files can be automatically refreshed and synced to iPhone and iPad.

In brief, compatible with Windows 7/8/8.1/10, iOS 8 and later, this all-in-one iPhone transfer enables to transfer data between iPhone/iPad and PC or between two iOS devices at remarkable speed. Meanwhile, iOS file adding, deleting, and syncing utilities are embedded seamlessly.

New EaseUS MobiMover 1.0 is available now at: https://www.easeus.com/phone-transfer/mobimover.html.

