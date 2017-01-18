Treasure Coast Opportunity Network announces the Treasure Hunt $500 Cash Giveaway

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., Jan. 18, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Treasure Coast Real Estate and Home Expo is a free event for all ages, all businesses and open to the public on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Treasure Coast Opportunity Network (TCOppNetwork) and The Von Ohlen Team are hosting Treasure Coast Real Estate and Trade Expo at The Port St. Lucie Civic Center in Port St. Lucie, Fla.



Entry in to the Treasure Hunt $500 cash Giveaway will start at 10 a.m. and be accepted till 2:30 p.m. The winner will be drawn at 3 p.m. sharp. The winner must be present!

Here’s how it works:

Collect 17 different business cards from 17 different businesses at The Treasure Coast Real Estate and Home Expo to be entered in the $500 Treasure Hunt Giveaway.

There is a bounty of businesses, connections and contacts you can make at the Treasure Coast Real Estate and Home Expo. And where else can you win prizes for networking?

Instructions:

Between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., collect 17 different business cards as you meet and connect with 17 different businesses at the Expo. Show those 17 cards to an attendant at Table #46 to be confirmed and entered in to the giveaway. Be present at 3 p.m. for the drawing. Top prize is $500, other smaller prizes will also be drawn and announced the day of the event.

Prizes include free paperback copies of Music Business for Dummies for those aspiring musicians! Since this expo is the same weekend as NAMM (National Association of Music Merchants), we wanted to add a music industry touch!

For rules giveaway details, go to:

http://www.tctradeexpo.com/treasure-hunt-500-cash-giveaway.

The Treasure Coast Real Estate and Home Show sponsors include: The Von Ohlen Team, Dex Media, Colorado Pawn and Jewelry, Holiday Home Builders, Roof-A-Cide and Aycock Funeral Home are just a few of our proud top tier “Treasure Chest” sponsors for the expo.

SUMMARY:

Where: Port St. Lucie Civic Center, 9221 SE Civic Center Plaza, Port St Lucie, FL, 34952.

Cost: Open to the Public and free to attend.

When: Saturday January 21, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on The Treasure Coast Real Estate and Home Expo 2017 —

Email: tctradeexpo@gmail.com or visit: http://www.tctradeexpo.com/ today.

Contact:

Dominic DiGiorgio

Executive Producer and Co-Founder

tctradeexpo@gmail.com

772-626-0603

About The TCOppNetwork:

The Treasure Coast Opportunity Network (TCOppNetwork) sets the stage for every event to result in the most engaging, networking, connecting, converting and sustaining experience possible.

For more information and to join for free, visit: http://www.tctradeexpo.com/.

Video (YouTube): https://youtu.be/x-oPQa5ukg4.

