Treasure Coast Real Estate and Trade Expo – Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., Jan. 4, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Treasure Coast Real Estate and Trade Expo is a free event for all ages, all businesses and open to the public on Saturday, January 21, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. TCOppNetwork and The Von Ohlen Team are hosting Treasure Coast Real Estate and Trade Expo at The Port St. Lucie Civic Center in Port St. Lucie, Florida.



This is the quintessential exposition event for connecting, negotiating, planning, buying and selling on the Treasure Coast of Florida.

The free, one day expo offers invaluable insights and exclusive networking opportunities with a wide range of informative workshops, seminars, and presentations from local and national industry experts.

Sponsors and exhibitors of The Treasure Coast Real Estate and Trade Expo include Real Estate Agencies, small businesses, contractors, chiropractors, restaurants, banks, dentists, HVAC pros, Funeral arrangers, interior designers, home health care pros, pawn shops, property and rental management groups, marketers and branders.

Dex Media, Colorado Pawn and Jewelry, Holiday Builders and Aycock Funeral Home are just a few of our proud top tier sponsors for the expo.

Keynote Speaker Loren Weisman will be delivering a seminar titled: “Inspiring Engagement – From your employees, customers and fans.” Other speakers include Featured Speaker: Jillian Von Ohlen discussing Real Estate sales; Guest Speaker, Bryan Daly on Guerrilla Linkedin Secrets; and Featured presenter, John Ward discussing Local Business Domination.

If you live on the Treasure Coast, do business on the Treasure Coast, are looking to connect, network and engage with more clients, customers and colleagues on the Treasure Coast or just looking to see what the Treasure Coast has to offer, this is the event for you!

Where: Port St. Lucie Civic Center, 9221 SE Civic Center Plaza, Port St Lucie, FL, 34952.

Cost: Open to the Public and free to attend.

When: Saturday January 21, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on The Treasure Coast Real Estate and Trade Expo 2017 or to become an exhibitor at the event: Email tctradeexpo@gmail.com or visit: http://tctradeexpo.com/ today.

About The TCOppNetwork:

The Treasure Coast Opportunity Network (TCOppNetwork) sets the stage for every event to result in the most engaging, networking, connecting, converting and sustaining experience possible.

For more information and to join for free, visit: http://tcoppnetwork.com/.

