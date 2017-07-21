TRK Connection Promotes Randy Abbey to Chief Technology Officer

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 21, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — TRK Connection, a leading provider of mortgage quality control and origination management solutions, announced it has promoted former Senior Systems Architect Randy Abbey to Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this new role, Abbey will bring to bear his two decades of SaaS, cloud security and diverse solution development expertise in managing the architecture, design, development and on-going support and maintenance of all TRK technology solutions, including its flagship mortgage quality control (QC) audit platform Insight Risk & Defect Management (RDM).



“TRK Connection was founded to deliver innovative solutions to support the mortgage and banking industries, particularly in the realm of mortgage QC,” said Teri Sundh, CEO of TRK Connection. “Randy’s prolific programming and software development skills have been instrumental in that endeavor, making him the natural choice to lead our future development strategy efforts.”

An experienced technologist, Abbey has held positions as a test engineer, software developer, engineering lead, product manager, systems architect and multiple roles as a technology executive in a variety of industries. In 2009, Abbey founded and is currently president of RA3 Software, a provider of proprietary SaaS applications serving the supply chain, inventory management and fleet maintenance industries. As Senior Systems Architect at TRK, Abbey was responsible for leading the development efforts on Insight RDM.

“My goal in designing Insight RDM was to create the mortgage industry’s first modern, scalable QC audit platform that delivered true, lender-driven functionality with an intuitive interface, configurable to any existing QC process and operable on any browser or device, and based on client feedback, I think we achieved that goal,” Abbey said. “As CTO, I look forward to continuing to refine our current solution set, while also designing the TRK Connection roadmap and leading TRK’s long-term technology initiatives to deliver additional innovation via technology to the mortgage industry.”

Founded in 2013, TRK Connection prides itself on its ability to develop technologies that allow businesses to surpass their organizational needs and meet their business objectives. As an innovator in the mortgage origination and quality assurance space, TRK continues to develop and refine solutions geared to promote and strengthen the loan origination process, pre/post-close loan audits and the defect remediation process.

Currently, TRK offers solutions that support Mortgage Audit & Quality Control (Insight Risk & Defect Management™), Loan Origination Vendor Management (Core Connect™), Complete LOS Connectivity Platforms and more. For more information, visit http://trkconnection.com/.

