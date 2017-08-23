Trudi Barton Joins The Capacity Group – an EPIC Company in Mahwah, New Jersey

MAHWAH, N.J. and SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 23, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property & casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Trudi Barton has joined the firm in Mahwah, New Jersey as part of The Capacity Group – an EPIC Company.



A results-oriented leader with extensive business development, operations and client relationship management experience spanning more than 20 years, Barton joins as Vice President of Special Projects, reporting to Carl Gerson, Managing Principal.

Barton was most recently with Key Insurance and Benefits Services in Syracuse, N.Y. (formerly First Niagara Risk Management) where she served as Assistant Vice President, Commercial Lines Manager.

Said Carl Gerson, “I have had the pleasure of knowing and working with Trudi for many years. She is a committed and capable professional, whose experience and ability is extensive. I am excited to have her as an integral part of the Capacity/EPIC team. Trudi’s expertise in operational process improvement will be of significant value in positioning our company and the clients we serve for future growth and success.”

Barton attended Ithaca College in Ithaca, N.Y. where she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance.

Trudi Barton can be reached at:

The Capacity Group – an EPIC Company

tbarton [at] capcoverage.com

201-831-2700 – Direct.

About EPIC:

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property & casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence. EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a “Best Place to Work” in multiple regions and as a “Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry” nationally.

EPIC now has more than 1,000 team members operating from offices across the U.S., providing Property Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 20,000 clients.

With run rate revenues approaching $300 million, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the United States. Soon to be backed by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.

For additional information, please visit http://www.epicbrokers.com/.

*PHOTO for Media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/17-0823s2p-trudi-barton-300dpi.jpg

*Photo Caption: Trudi Barton Joins The Capacity Group – an EPIC Company.

