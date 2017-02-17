Uncover Potential Energy Conservation Opportunities in Your Facilities with the Member Audit Program

In partnership with Green Energy Ohio and Ohio Interfaith Power & Light, Energy Optimizers, USA is excited to offer a special low cost – or even no cost* – comprehensive energy audit program to select Duke Energy customers in southern Ohio.

This just-announced Energy Audit Program provides ASHRAE Level 2 energy auditing services completed by professional and certified energy, mechanical, and electrical engineers. From this audit, the building owner will receive the appropriate information required to evaluate the potential energy conservation opportunities, including: utility analysis, facility benchmarking, facility walkthrough and data collection, environmental savings associated with energy conservation, financial analysis, and grant, rebate, and tax identification. Customers will also be informed of financing mechanisms and assistance in securing the desired approach. Depending on their needs, some financing options are: Commons Energy, Energy Savings Service Agreement, Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE), Ohio House Bill 264, Ohio House Bill 153, or bank financing, among others.

*Customers will receive an invoice for the cost of the energy audit, with 120 days noted as the payment due date. If an energy savings project is initiated within 120 days, the entire cost of the energy audit will be waived.

The target population of this special Energy Audit Program includes the following Ohio counties: Adams, Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Hamilton, Highland, Montgomery, Preble and Warren. This is a geographic area underserved by energy efficiency companies due to multiple barriers, including limited capital resources, lack of expertise and an understanding of the benefits of energy efficiency, confusion with energy service providers offering a commodity service, and cultural barriers.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for small businesses and non-profits to find opportunities to save money at their facilities,” Julie Birchfield, Program Manager, Energy Optimizers, USA said. “The ASHRAE Level 2 audit is very comprehensive. Upon completion, the customer will receive a detailed analysis report and our team will recommend effective solutions. We know that it can be a complicated process, and we take pride in putting ourselves in our customers’ shoes and simplifying it.”v

The Energy Audit Program involves collaboration with Green Energy Ohio (GEO) and Interfaith Power and Light (IFPL), two key local organizations that will assist in outreach and client identification. GEO is a non-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting environmentally and economically sustainable energy policies and practices in Ohio. IFPL is a non-for-profit, whose goal is to empower a religious response to climate change and to promote energy conservation and energy efficiency. Energy Optimizers, USA works with educational, governmental, commercial and industrial customers to implement energy savings opportunities to reduce operational costs, including lighting retrofits, renewable energy projects, HVAC retrofit projects, building controls and energy education programs.

The post Uncover Potential Energy Conservation Opportunities in Your Facilities with the Member Audit Program appeared first on Energy Optimizers, USA.