Unique financing tool funding this Dayton area senior community

Article courtesy of Tristan Navera, Senior Reporter, Dayton Business Journal (link)

Like much of the blurry area where Montgomery and Warren counties meet, Social Row Road is a mix of farmland and brand new construction projects.

Springing up alongside the rows of corn on this border road, though, is a first-of-its-kind project that could become more common in the Dayton region: a senior living center in Washington Township whose roofs are crisscrossed with hundreds of solar panels. A replacement for a company property in Dayton, the new Social Row Transitional Care Facility benefits from a unique kind of funding.

From left, K. Andrew Stuhmiller, president of Kastle Electric, Chris Meyer, PACE project director for Energy Optimizers USA, and Mark Wiley, CEO of Solar Integrated Resources, in the middle of the Social Row Transitional Care Facility under construction in Washington Township.

The development is the first of its kind in the Dayton area — and second in the state — to be funded in part by PACE financing. Short for Property Assessed Clean Energy, this meant $3.1 million in external financing for the project’s energy efficiency and renewable energy aspects, in a deal put together by the Dayton-Montgomery County Port Authority for the project’s developer, Premier Health Care Management.

Tipp City-based green tech specialist Energy Optimizers USA, Moraine-based electrician Kastle Electric Co. and Moraine-based Solar Integrated Resources have teamed to put the system together.

“This is a different kind of project, a much larger scale use of solar energy,” said Chris Meyer, director for PACE projects for Energy Optimizers, during a walk through of the under-construction facility.

The development features about 470 solar panels capable of providing 150 kilowatt-hours of energy; about 25 percent to 30 percent of its power needs. Additionally, three “solar thermal collectors” — which pre-heat water so less energy is expended by a normal water heater — top the building.

“It’s going to be a consistent energy source all through the year,” said K. Andrew Stuhmiller, president of Kastle Electric.

The panels generate well through all kinds of weather except heavy snow.

Harold Sosna, president of Premier Health Care Management, said he wanted to expand his Dayton property, Livingston Health Care Center, shortly after acquiring it. The project has been in the works for some time.

