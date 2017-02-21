Utelogy and CEI Announce Partnership for Audio Visual Control, Management and Analytics System

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Feb. 21, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Utelogy, which makes software for control, management and analytics of audiovisual systems for business and education, has signed a strategic solution partnership agreement with Communications Engineering Inc., (CEI), a premier full service consulting, design and implementation company providing turnkey broadcast, audio visual and media IT system integration services.



Utelogy is a leader in Software-Defined audiovisual (SDAV) technology for smart classrooms, conference rooms, video-conference and auditoriums. Using an open architecture, the Utelogy platform enables AV and IT departments to build much more flexibility into its class and meeting room technology for easy reconfigurations and equipment re-use. With its help-desk and remote monitoring capabilities, Utelogy also delivers operational savings.

“We are pleased to have an innovative partner like Utelogy,” said CEI President and CEO Lawrence Brody. “Like CEI, Utelogy serves clients with high expectations for their systems and facilities. This partnership brings the strengths of both companies together for a seamless customer experience.”

“CEI is a world-class consulting, design and integration firm that has appeared in SCN’s Top 50 Integrator list for the last 10 years. They’re an icon in the industry and we’re excited that they see Utelogy as a platform that meets their needs and the high expectations they have for their clients,” said Frank Pellkofer, Utelogy’s co-founder and CEO.

About Utelogy Corporation:

Utelogy Corporation publishes an enterprise technology control and management platform without limits. Utelogy is a flexible, scalable software solution for control and management of AV systems. Users enjoy a flexible, future-friendly AV control and management environment that puts the power in the hands of the user. For more information, visit http://www.utelogy.com/.

About CEI Communications Engineering, Inc.:

Headquartered just south of Washington, D.C. in Newington, Va., CEI is a global, premier, full-service, system consulting, design and implementation company focused on radio and television broadcast, audio visual and multi-media industries. The company also offers complete equipment service, support and training, and supplies products and services to a wide range of large, medium and small commercial clients as well as non-profit and government agencies. For more information, visit http://www.commeng.com/.

*PHOTO for media: Send2Press.com/mediaboom/17-0221s2p-Larry-Brody-300dpi.jpg

*PHOTO Caption: CEI President and CEO Lawrence Brody.

