Utelogy Named AVNation 2016 Award Winner

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Feb. 9, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Utelogy has been selected as an AVNation 2016 award winner. Utelogy was nominated in three of the four product categories and was voted winner of the unique “Saved My Bacon” award. The awards were announced at the AV industry’s largest conference Integrated Systems Europe 2017 in Amsterdam this week.



Utelogy is a leader in Software-Defined audiovisual (SDAV) technology for smart classrooms, conference rooms, video-conference rooms and auditoriums. Using an open architecture, the Utelogy platform enables IT departments to incorporate much more enterprise visibility, support, and flexibility into its room technology for easy global control, management and support. With its help-desk and remote monitoring capabilities, Utelogy also delivers data to identify operational savings and use-case data.

AVNation was created for the purpose of bringing high quality broadcasts to AV community where members are passionate about contributing and furthering the AV industry through education and knowledge. One of the primary functions of AVNation is to see industry professionals provide first-hand knowledge to other professionals across North America and World.

The winners were nominated and selected by the AVNation audience. “Our awards had to be like AVNation; agnostic and driven by the AV community,” said Tim Albright, President, AVNation TV. “Utelogy winning the ‘Saved My Bacon Award’ is a testament to how the platform has changed the paradigm of the AV industry and helped real AV professionals do their job better,” added Albright.

“We’ve been aware of the AVNation community for several years now and recognize the incredible contribution it’s made to the industry as a whole,” said Frank Pellkofer, Utelogy’s co-founder and CEO. “We’re pleased to have been nominated across three categories and to have this community recognize and confirm the value of Utelogy.”

Utelogy Corporation publishes an enterprise technology control and management platform for higher education, corporations and emergency response centers. Utelogy is a flexible, scalable software solution for control, management, and analytics of AV systems that puts the power in the hands of the user.

