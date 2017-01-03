As those with varicose veins know, they are frequently painful, although in different ways. One person might feel burning while another experiences a throbbing sensation and a third endures cramping. The good news is there are procedures available for treating varicose veins. Sclerotherapy is one popular method of dealing with this uncomfortable condition.

Varicose Veins

Varicose veins are swollen, raised, bluish, twisted blood vessels that are visible under the skin’s surface. They are typically found in the legs, but can occur in other parts of the body. There are valves in veins that keep blood flowing in the direction of your heart. When valves become weak or damaged, the blood becomes backed up and pools in the veins. These veins begin to swell and bulge, leading to varicose veins.

There are several factors that can make one prone to varicose veins. These include heredity, age, pregnancy, weight, standing for long periods, sedentary lifestyle and leg trauma. Some people find the veins unsightly and wish to treat them for cosmetic reasons. Others find them painful and seek treatment to ease the pain. While varicose veins are usually harmless, in some cases they lead to blood clots, skin ulcers and other problems.

Sclerotherapy

Sclerotherapy is a popular method for treating varicose veins. The physician injects a liquid chemical into the vein, causing it to shrink and eventually dissolve into the surrounding tissue. This forces the blood to travel through healthier veins, alleviates the pain associated with the damaged vein and improves the appearance of the leg.

With thirty years of experience in the Dayton region, Dr. James Apesos is a seasoned physician, ready to handle your plastic surgery needs. To learn more about how sclerotherapy can help you, please contact us.

The post Varicose Veins and Sclerotherapy appeared first on Dr. James Apesos.