Verify Smart Corporation Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire the Assets of Enabledware, LLC

FERNLEY, Nev., Feb 28, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Verify Smart Corporation (OTCBB: VSMR / OTC:VSMR) a Global innovator in financial fraud prevention and digital content distribution, announced today that it has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire the assets of Enabledware, LLC for cash and stock. Enabledware is a global leader in digital signage with offices in the U.S. and U.K.



Its "Venue" digital signage software platform is an all in one integrated IPTV, Digital Signage and Broadcast content management system. This web-based solution brings together digital content from practically any source allowing users to upload any format and play content instantly to any number of end points and on nearly any size screen. "Venue" is unique in the wide variety of content formats that it can accept, convert, combine and deliver.



Enabledware's proven track record includes such clients as Dimension Data, the Qatar Foundation, United Nations, NBA, Royal and Ancient, and Professional Soccer stadiums in France and the U.K. "Venue" integrates with many other companies and systems such as Cisco Systems, Extertiy, Brightsign and Samsung to name a few.



Gross revenue to the company through this acquisition is estimated at 15 Million over the next three years. Projected revenue for 2017 is over one million dollars.



Tony Cinotti, President of Verify Smart stated "We are pleased to report this significant milestone to the market and our shareholders. This acquisition will be the basis to accomplish Verify's goal to create a global digital community. Beginning with a revenue stream is both positive and exciting for an emerging company. We will greatly expand and compliment the 'Venue' platform with additional acquisitions, technology and revenue centers at the same time completing a new website, updating our financials and raising additional capital."



Sean Tabatabai, CEO of Enabledware said, "We are excited about working with Tony and his team to broaden our reach into new markets and opportunities. Our combined resources will provide best of breed technology with innovative security and offer the best pricing options for our customers."



ABOUT VERIFY SMART CORPORATION:



Verify Smart Corp is an international technology company that develops and markets innovative solutions for the global digital market. The company also licenses patented technology for the prevention of debit/credit card and electronic transaction fraud. The company is expanding into the growing digital and technical sector and will market innovative digital solutions for Consumer Brands, Educational Institutions and the Sports and Entertainment industries. More information: http://www.verifysmartcorp.com/.



DISCLAIMER: The above may contain “forward-looking statements,” as defined in the United States Securities Act 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act 1934 which include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, the acquisition of new products and/or companies and any revenue that the Company may be able to generate from such acquisitions.



