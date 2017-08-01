VLP Law Group Continues Its Growth with the Addition of Intellectual Property Partner David J. Thibodeau

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 1, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — VLP Law Group LLP is pleased to announce that David J. Thibodeau has joined the firm’s Intellectual Property Practice Group as a partner, based in Boston and New Hampshire. Mr. Thibodeau’s law practice emphasizes the development and refining of patent portfolios, strategic advice concerning competitive intellectual property rights, and due diligence for technology-based financial, merger/acquisition and other business transactions.



He regularly works with company founders, investors, engineers and scientists across the information technology industry in areas such as data storage, database systems, financial services, social media, network security, medical devices, semiconductors, optics, and antennas.

“We are very excited to have David join our Intellectual Property practice,” said David Roise, Co-Chair of VLP’s Intellectual Property Practice Group. “His extensive experience in patent prosecution, diligence, and strategic IP counseling mesh well with our already strong group of patent partners. In addition, his technology focus further extends the breadth and expertise of our group. We look forward to having him join the VLP team.”

Mr. Thibodeau said the move to VLP will be beneficial for both him and his clients: “More than ever, technology companies require effective counsel to protect their innovations while avoiding litigation. Corporate consumers of legal services feel increasing pressure on their legal budgets, while demanding the best possible legal representation. I believe that VLP’s cost-effective model is uniquely positioned to resolve these very valid client concerns.” He added, “VLP’s focus on corporate, finance, securities regulation, and technology transactions is the perfect complement to my own IP counseling and prosecution practice.”

Prior to joining VLP, Mr. Thibodeau was a partner at several intellectual property law boutique firms and General Counsel of AirNet Communications, a venture funded start-up in the wireless infrastructure industry.

About VLP:

Founded in 2008, VLP is a business and transactional law firm that delivers top quality legal services from experienced attorneys through an efficient platform. The firm has a broad practice, reaching across many industry sectors, including high tech, life sciences, clean tech, retail, consumer products, edtech, and real estate.

VLP has continued its strong growth, and is made up of noted attorneys with significant experience who believe VLP’s unique, client-oriented model is the best platform for their practice. Our partners are regularly recognized by their peers as outstanding attorneys, and the firm has been recognized as a top company for its promotion of quality of life in the workplace.

VLP partners represent clients that vary in size from individual executives and early-stage startups to Fortune 500 companies. Our clients include public and private corporations, venture capital investors, private equity funds, educational institutions and companies, nonprofits and individuals. We provide general corporate, licensing, contract, intellectual property protection and counseling, securities regulation, financing, merger and acquisition, real estate, commercial lending, tax, employment and other legal services.

