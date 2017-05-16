“Energy Optimizers, USA recently completed an energy conservation project with Washington County Career Center. The quality of the LED lighting project designed and implemented by Energy Optimizers, USA has been fantastic. We’ve come to call the work crew “Ghost Workers” because of the total lack of disturbances to the educational environment during the project. The company encouraged us to allow electrical students and adults from the building and skilled trades programs to assist in the installation, giving them real world experience. I highly recommend the services provided by Energy Optimizers, USA!”

Dennis Blatt, Superintendent

http://www.thecareercenter.net

The post Washington County Career Center Testimonial appeared first on Energy Optimizers, USA.