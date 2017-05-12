Whiteflash Named 2017 BBB Winner of Distinction

HOUSTON, Texas, May 12, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Whiteflash Inc., top tier retailer of ideal diamonds and fine bridal jewelry, has once again been honored by the Better Business Bureau for excellence in quality control, customer satisfaction, and community service with the 2017 Winner of Distinction Award. The winners were chosen from among all the retail jewelers in the greater Houston area, the fourth largest market in America. Whiteflash has now been awarded honors from the BBB for thirteen consecutive years and maintains an A+ rating.



Whiteflash - 13 Consecutive Years of BBB Awards:



The BBB awards competition evaluates businesses on a comprehensive list of performance standards including customer care, product quality, consumer education, innovation, integrity, and community service. Whiteflash received high marks for an outstanding record of customer care as reflected in the thousands of Whiteflash reviews found on independent third party review sites such as Google, Yelp and iVouch from customers all over the world.



Specializing in precision cut diamonds and designer brand engagement rings, Whiteflash combines a well-earned reputation for exceptional customer care with products and services that are recognized both domestically and internationally as the "best of the best." A CUT ABOVE(r) super ideal diamonds, available exclusively at Whiteflash, are considered among the finest diamonds in the market featuring proven light performance and exceptional beauty.



As members of the American Gem Society, an organization dedicated to consumer protection and education, Whiteflash keeps a laser focus on the customer experience. Combining ISO 9000 Certified processes with a devotion to a customer-centric philosophy, the company is compulsive about the quality of its products as well as the extensive information, education, expert guidance, and above all, customer care it provides.



Whiteflash CEO Debi Wexler had this to say about winning the award: "I could not be more proud of our team for being recognized by the BBB once again for delivering outstanding care to our wonderful customers. It's my belief that if we take care of customers, the business will take care of itself. Our growth and success continues to validate that strategy."



Added Eliezer Eber, Whiteflash COO, "Having been honored now by the BBB for 13 years in a row is something we are all very proud of. It demonstrates the consistency and dependability of our team in delivering top quality products and customer care. I'm particularly gratified that we were able to design and launch our new mobile-first website during this past year while never letting our customers down."



In addition to the international reach of a robust e-commerce site, the Whiteflash retail jewelry store in Sugar Land serves a growing local clientele in the Greater Houston area. Customers can shop top quality diamonds and a full line of engagement rings and fine jewelry from top brands including Tacori, Verragio, and Simon G, while receiving pressure-free guidance from their team of GIA and AGS trained jewelry professionals.



About Whiteflash:



Whiteflash is a top tier retail jeweler specializing in Ideal Diamonds, Designer Engagement Rings and Fine Bridal Jewelry. Their A CUT ABOVE(r) Super Ideal Diamonds are considered by trade experts and diamond connoisseurs to be among the finest in the world.



The award winning Whiteflash.com website, described by Kiplinger's Magazine as the 'Lord of the Online Rings" enables shoppers the world over to view, compare and purchase top quality diamonds, engagement rings and fine jewelry in a convenient, secure and information rich environment.



Whiteflash is the first jewelry retailer in the world to attain ISO 9001 certification for total quality management and welcome visitors to their showroom located in the upscale Houston area community of Sugar Land, Texas. Whiteflash is a proud member of the American Gem Society.



For more information, log onto https://www.whiteflash.com/ or call toll free 877-612-6770.

