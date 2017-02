Speaker: Chris Heckaman

Many of us struggle with life scripts that we've allowed to name and define us. We accept those labels and never give ourselves permission to move forward into anything better. This weekend you're invited to take a seat at Ginghamsburg's WINTER BLUES CAFÉ - and rediscover the God of redemption who's ready to love you into a new name and hope-filled future. WINTER BLUES: Born Under A Bad Sign

