COCKEYSVILLE, Md., July 1, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — June’s first-ever State of Black Mothers In America became the largest conference dedicated to this audience in the world, says event co-host Christine Michel Carter. With nearly 2,000 attendees, it surpassed the attendance of the previous title holder by more than three-fold. The State Of Black Mothers In America also raised nearly $15,000 in sponsorship to non-profit organizations supporting Black moms, including the Girl Scouts Beyond Bars program.



Sponsored by Google, McDonald’s, and several other organizations, the State Of Black Mothers In America was hosted by Christine Michel Carter, author and the #1 global voice for working moms, Blessing Adesiyan, the founder of Mother Honestly and Neferteri Plessy, the founder of Single Moms Planet. The co-hosts are all millennial Black moms and specialists in the maternal workforce, benefits and finance industries, respectively. The event was held on Juneteenth (June 19) and included other prominent Black mom speakers, including Devi Brown.

According to Forbes, Black women are disproportionately affected by the events in 2020 to date. The event discussed these challenges, along with ongoing unconscious biases in the workplace, police brutality, and recent civil unrest due to the killing of George Floyd.

For more information or to speak with attendees, sponsors, or conference hosts, please email Kylah Langston at langstonpublicrelations@gmail.com.

Learn more about Christine Michel Carter: https://christinemichelcarter.com/

Learn more about State of Black Mothers in America event: https://hopin.to/events/the-state-of-black-mothers-in-america

*IMAGE link for media: (Credit: Pexels.com): https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0701s2p-blackmothers-300dpi.jpg

Caption: State of Black Mothers In America is now the largest conference for black moms in the world.

News Source: Christine Michel Carter

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/%e2%80%8bcovid-19-and-black-lives-matter-disproportionately-affecting-black-moms-in-america/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.