Many can relate with the phrase, “There aren’t enough hours in the day.” This can be in relation to work, running errands, projects around the house or even spending quality time with family and friends. Thank goodness National Relaxation Day is this Sunday, August 15th! A day dedicated to kicking back, relaxing and not doing much else!

Below are some ideas to help you take advantage of the day and get some well-deserved relaxation.

1. Browse Jay & Mary’s Book Center for the perfect book. Spend the afternoon inside curled up with your new find or at one of our local parks, reading in the fresh air. The bookstore is open on Sundays from 12pm-5pm.

2. Grab a coffee from Midtown Coffee and Creamery or Winans before an afternoon of browsing our local shops. You’ll have plenty of shops to peruse and choose from in our downtown areas.

3. Go on a nature hike at one of our beautiful county parks. See the waterfall at Charleston Falls or the new pedestrian suspension bridge that connects Stillwater Prairie and Maple Ridge Reserve.

4. Try out your green thumb! Pick a plant, a pot and visit the potting station at Ivy Court to pot your plant using their soil, rocks and moss. It’s also a great place to get home decor inspiration. Their hours on Sunday are 11am-4pm.

5. Have a picnic at Treasure Island Park along the Great Miami River. Spread out a blanket to enjoy your meal among the grass or bring a hammock where you can lounge the afternoon away. If you fall asleep, no worries; you deserve it, especially today!

6. Visit a museum you haven’t been to before. Miami County is rich with history so you’ll find it around every corner. Museums open on Sundays include Brukner Nature Center, Museum of Troy History, Overfield Tavern Museum and WACO Air Museum in Troy and Johnston Farm in Piqua.

7. Indulge in your favorite treats. Ulbrich’s Hometown Bakery, Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop, and Poppin’ Off in Troy, Susie’s Big Dipper in Piqua or any of the Winans locations throughout the county will hook you up!

8. Spend time on the Great Miami River. Whether kayaking, canoeing or floating on tubes down the river, Adventures on the Great Miami or Barefoot Canoe in Tipp City will ensure you’ll have a laid back trip.

9. Grab a drink with friends. Agave & Rye and Moeller Brew Barn in Troy and Harrison’s in Tipp City are home to delicious drinks that everyone will enjoy.

10. Attend the Miami County Fair. Come on out and enjoy food, entertainment, midway rides, art exhibits, races and much more! People of all ages are sure to have a great time. The Miami County Fair is taking place from August 13 – August 19.

