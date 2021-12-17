Our easymode tips and tricks to help keep your eyes looking younger and fresher

Who doesn’t want to hold on to their visual youth? Yet, lines and wrinkles or crow’s feet as it’s often called, around your eyes tend to tell a different story. If only they could keep a secret, huh?

It’s absolutely natural to desire to look as young as you physically feel. But, as you age, you will start to notice lines around your eyes. But, don’t panic! There are many ways you can trick your eyes into looking younger and brighter, and Dr. Apesos and his team have put together some ways to trick your eyes into looking younger with:

Home Remedies – Reduce dryness and puffiness

Makeup – Covers fine lines and darkness under the eyes

Injections – Under eye fillers that provide plumpness and smoothness

Medical Procedures – More youthful looking eyes due to removal of extra skin and fat

Younger Looking Eyes with Makeup

1. Smooth Out Fine Lines With a Dab of Primer

As you know, with age comes wrinkling of your skin, but especially around your eye area. Gently dab some primer over the wrinkles under and around your eyes, now rub into a thin layer to plug lines and give off the appearance of smoother skin.

Choose a complexion matching tinted primer to cover under the eye’s dark circles.

The skin under your eye is very sensitive. When putting on makeup, use your ring finger, as this is the most gentle finger.

Primer is a cream that can be purchased at most stores in the makeup section.

2. Use a Yellow-Based Concealer for Dark Under Eye Circles.

For a natural and warm look, select a concealer for yellow-tones that’s two shades lighter than your foundation. This will add brightness to your eyes while giving off the subtle appearance of a lift. To cover discolored areas, use a small amount of concealer.

Due to thinning skin around your eyes, the blood vessels become more visible, which triggers under eye dark circles to debut.

Concealers can be worn with or without foundation. You just want to continue smudging your concealer until it blends naturally into your.

3. Give the Appearance of Lifted Eyes, Line the Outer Upper Eyelid Edges

You should apply your eyeliner by starting at the center point of your upper lash lines and extend it to your eye’s outer corners.

4. Try Matte Eyeshadow for a Smooth Eyelid Look.

Eliminate shiny, heavy eyeshadow that can magnify the lines on your eyelids. Instead, use matte or sheer eyeshadow specifically designed for aging skin, and avoid metallic finish eyeshadow as they enhance wrinkles. Light colors, browns, grays, and nude colors are great options.

5. Use Mascara to Help Open Your Eyes

Use a mascara that lengthens your top and bottom lashes, this will give your eyes the appearance of being wider and brighter. Start at the roots and use the wand to cover your entire lash. Apply a second or third coat if needed, and use an eyelash curler.

6. Eyebrows too Light? Use an Eyebrow Pencil

If you have thin eyebrows, an eyebrow pencil matching your eyebrow color can be used to fill them in. Follow your eyebrow arch as close as possible, for a natural look.

Natural Remedies to Keep Your Eyes Looking Younger

1. A Cold Metal Spoon, Really?

To reduce eye puffiness, put a cold metal spoon on your bottom eyelids. Put the spoon in ice water for about five minutes to cool, then apply the back of the spoon against your lower eyelid for three minutes.

2. Soy Milk Soaked Cotton Ball

Soy milk has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that can reduce eye puffiness. Dab some soy milk onto a cotton ball and lay it on each closed eye for about 2 minutes.

3. Place Cucumber Slices On Your Eyes to Reduce Puffiness

Cucumbers are rich in vitamin C and caffeic acid in cucumbers, which helps to combat puffy eyes. Simply take a thin slice of your cucumber and lay it on your closed eyes for up to 10 minutes.

4. A Little Coconut Oil Before Bed

On a clean face, rub a little coconut oil around your eye area prior to bedtime. Doing this will moisturize your skin while removing fine lines. Use cold-pressed oil, and you can also use:

Jojoba

Almond

Olive oil

Coconut oil

Tightening Your Skin for a Youthful Look

1. Don’t Forget About Night Creams

Try using a nighttime face cream to abridge wrinkles, as these creams are developed to nutrify your skin during the night while smoothing fine lines. Gently rub the cream into the skin around your eyes with your ring finger.

2. An Injectable Filler Will Plump It Up

Injectable fillers can provide a temporary boost to your skin’s smoothness. Normally, an anesthetic is applied to the area, followed by the injectable filler under your skin. These generally last for up to six months and may be repeated if desired. Injectable fillers can also be used as a preventive measure for wrinkles.

3. Consider Blepharoplasty if You’re Open to Plastic Surgery.

Bold but effective. This technique eliminates the spare skin and fat under your eyes, which allows them to look youthful and larger. This procedure is performed under general anesthetic.

4. Have You Heard About “Asian Eyes”?

The epicanthal fold, which is seen in the eyelids of Asians, is very intriguing to the western culture who don’t possess them. However, some Asians would prefer to have a more western look. This is a common procedure in California and Hawaii.

Conclusion

If your eye wrinkles don’t improve after trying the above home remedies, or if you’re interested in blepharoplasty or Asian eyes, contact us today. Dr. Apesos and his team look forward to helping you regain a visual semblance of youthfulness. In the meantime, take a look at our blog over here!

