Many people in Ohio enjoy riding utility terrain vehicles (UTVs). The vehicles are a great way to travel off-road, but their open design offers little protection to occupants in an accident. Unfortunately, two adults lost their lives and two others were injured in a UTV crash. Accident details The accident happened just after 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 15. The crash involved only one vehicle, and it occurred near Phillipsburg-Union Road and Pansing Road in Clay Township. Reportedly, the UTV was traveling east through a field when it encountered a creek. The UTV went across the creek and struck the embankment on the other side. The driver, a 25-year-old man, suffered injuries not thought to be life-threatening, and a 20-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a hospital. Sadly, two other passengers were killed in the crash. They were listed as 20 and 21 years old. Pursuing financial relief The report did not specify whether authorities suspect alcohol or drug impairment as having played a role in the crash. Regardless, the accident likely occurred due to the driver's recklessness or negligence. The seriously injured passenger and the surviving families of the two deceased victims may be entitled to recover documented monetary damages, but they will need to consult an experienced personal injury attorney in Ohio for assistance.