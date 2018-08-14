2018 Leaf Pickup Schedule

The Tipp City Street Department will be starting the leaf pickup program soon. There are a few important guidelines to follow.

Residents are asked to rake leaves into the street, 1 foot from the curb, so that stormwater will drain. Please, NO limbs, sticks, bricks, rocks or yard debris should be placed with the leaves in the street. These items cause damage to the equipment, created downtime for repairs, and add delay to the leaf pickup schedule. The schedule is as follows:

Oct 15 -Oct 19 and Nov 12 -Nov 16 -Areas throughout the City as needed. Areas between 1-75 and North Hyatt Street, North of W. Main Street

Oct 22 – Oct 26 and Nov 19 – Nov 21 – All areas East of Hyatt Street (north and south of Main Street-NO PICKUP ON THANKSGIVING DAY NOV 22nd or the day after NOV 23rd)

Oct 29-Nov 2 and Nov 26-Nov 30-Areas between I-75 and S. Hyatt (south ofW. Main Street)

Nov. 5-Nov. 9 and Dec 3-Dec 7-Areas West of I-75 (north and south of Main Street)

Dec 10 -Dec 14 -Cleanup throughout the City as needed

Should you have any questions pertaining to the above-referenced schedule, please call the City Utility/Services office at 667-6305.