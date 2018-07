Dear Beloved of God,

I recently saw a movie and heard a statement that caught my attention.

LOVE IS JUST A WORD UNTIL SOMEONE GIVES IT MEANING.

I thought to myself, “Isn’t that true!” It reminded me ofthe people in my life who love me well, which are so many

of you. Thankfulness welled up in my heart as I realizedour Father God repeatedly defines love in His Word and

that Jesus Christ, our brother, revealed love and compassion in practical living.

