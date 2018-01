Hello Merciful Family! Our wonderful God of mercy is a God Who heals. He designed our bodies to heal themselves and established restorative functions and properties in all of His creation. One of the “Jehovah Titles” by which God asserts and establishes His nature is Jehovah-Ropheka, “the Lord that healeth thee” (Exodus 15:26). He doesn’t heal because we have earned it or deserve it. He heals because it is His nature and we need it.

