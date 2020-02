ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Feb. 11, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Frisky Cat Café is just a few short weeks away from being the first cat café in St Augustine. Never heard of a cat café? Now's the chance to experience one. And, there are more coming to cities around the country. Frisky Cat Café is partnering with Bold Bean Coffee Roasters and will be located at 1092 S. Ponce De Leon.