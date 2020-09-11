The Tipp City Water Department will be flushing fire hydrants Monday, September 28, 2020, through Friday, October 9, 2020, during the hours of7:30 am to 3:30 pm. The following schedule will be followed.

Monday September 28, (Main Street South) all hydrants from South First Street to Hathaway, including the Roslyn area.

Tuesday September 29, (Main Street North) all hydrants starting at North First Street to Bowman Avenue.

Wednesday September 30 & Thursday October 1 (South West area) Tipp Plaza areas, Hathaway, Spring Hill, Willow Glen, Cottonwood, Hampton Woods, Hunters Ridge, York Meadows and Sycamore Woods.

Friday October 2, along Evanston Road, and S. County Road 25-A south of Evanston Road going to Comer Stone Drive.

Monday October 5 & Tuesday October 6, ( North West area) all hydrants starting at Westedge, Tippecanoe Village, Manchester Chase, North Tippcowlesville Rd, Tweed Woods, Commerce Park Drive, Weller Dr and Curry Branch.

Wednesday October 7 & Thursday October 8, ( North West area) all hydrants starting on County Road 25-A, Spring Meade, Woodlawn, Donn Davis Way, Windmere, Oakwinds, Cedar Grove and Rosewood Creek.

Friday October 9, will be used as a makeup day if needed.

Water in these areas may be discolored. Residents are advised to avoid using laundry or hot water facilities during the flushing period. If residents find their water to be discolored, they should run cold water for 5 to 10 minutes until the water clears.

Although the water will not be turned off, a drop in pressure in some areas is likely. If you have a backflow device or water supplied sump pump, residents may want to valve these off for the day.

Flushing hydrants is a preventive maintenance program to periodically clean out natural residues which deposit in the water lines, as well as to test the hydrants.

Should you have any questions, please contact the Municipal Services office at 667-6305.