The City of Tipp City will fog the community for mosquitoes on May 26th with a rain date of May 27th, including City Park & Kyle Park. The fogging in the residential and downtown areas will be performed over the City streets. A second application will be done on June 9th with a rain date of June 10th A third application will be done on June 23rd with a rain date of June 24th. A fourth application will be done on July 7th with a rain date of July 8th. A fifth application will be done on July 21st with a rain date of July 22nd, followed by the sixth and final fogging on August 4th with a rain date of August 5th.

The mosquito fogging will begin at 9 pm and conclude by 3 am on the days stated, beginning on the western side of the City and proceeding easterly, fogging the entire community.

Residents are advised to avoid direct contact with the fogging mist and to close house and automobile windows. If rain or wind conditions prevent fogging, the City will reschedule the applications.

Additional fogging may occur later if needed. Any questions can be directed to the City Utility/Services office at 667-6305.