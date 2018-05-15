2nd Annual Global C.diff. Walks in US and UK to Raise Awareness on Importance of Clostridium difficile Infections Worldwide

TEANECK, N.J., May 15, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Presented by the C Diff Foundation, the 2nd Annual Global C.diff. Awareness 2K Walks will take place on Saturday, May 19 at three separate locations: Morris A. Votee Park, Teaneck, New Jersey; Sims Park, New Port Richey, Florida; and in Leicester, England. All locations will include t-shirts and resourceful educational material for all registered walkers. The U.S. locations will also include water bottles and hydration stations.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Clostridium difficile infection (C. difficile) “has become the most common microbial cause of healthcare-associated infections in U.S. hospitals and costs up to $4.8 billion each year in excess health care costs for acute care facilities alone.” Statistics provided by the CDC suggest that C. difficile cause nearly 500,000 infections in patients in the U.S. annually. In one study noted by the CDC, among infected patients, nearly 29,000 died within 30 days of being diagnosed, and more than half of those deaths (15,000) were directly attributable to a C. difficile infection.

The Global C. diff. Walks will raise awareness of Clostridium difficile (C. diff.) infection prevention and provide educational material while introducing the communities to the resources available. C.diff. infections are one of the leading health issues facing local communities.

“Every day the C Diff Foundation works to educate and advocate for C. difficile infection prevention, treatments, environmental safety and support worldwide to save lives. Our dedicated volunteering members are focused on improving the lives of individuals and families that are impacted by a C.diff. infection,” says Nancy Caralla, Founding President of the C Diff Foundation.

We sincerely thank the following Sponsors for their continued support and for joining the C Diff Foundation in promoting diff. Awareness worldwide:

– Platinum: CutisPharma, Inc.

– Gold: Pfizer and Xenex Disinfection Services.

– Silver: Quellthera.

Event Details:

When: Saturday, May 19, 2018 – “rain or shine.”

Registration and Check-in takes place at 8 a.m. Walk and Program begins at 9 a.m. at: Milton A. Votee Park, Queen Anne Rd & Court St, Teaneck, NJ 07666; Sims Park, 6341 Bank Street, New Port Richey, FL 34652; and being led by Dr. Martha Cloakie, PhD, a walk in the park in Leicester, England.

To register on-line: https://cdifffoundation.org/ or https://cdifffoundation.org/2nd-annual-global-walks-2018/

Walkers can register individually ($20 per person) or as a team ($20 for team leader) and teams can recruit sponsors.

All proceeds raised will support the program of the C Diff Foundation which provides villages to cities with C. difficile infection education, advocacy, and support worldwide.

For additional information about the walk, please email info@cdifffoundation.org or call the main office in U.S.: (919) 201-1512.

About the C Diff Foundation:

The C Diff Foundation, a 501(c)(3) established 2012, comprised of 100 percent volunteering professionals who are dedicated supporting public health through education and advocating for C. difficile infection (CDI) prevention, treatments, environmental safety, and support worldwide.

