PETERSBURG, Fla., June 3, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. is proud to announce that three of its attorneys were sworn into leadership roles of the St. Petersburg Bar Association on May 27, 2020. Sean McQuaid now becomes the 96th President of the Bar Association and Rachel Drude-Tomori and Andrew Pardun join him as members of the Executive Committee.



Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. is among the oldest law firms in St. Petersburg. However, this is the first time in the over 60-year history of the law firm that three of its lawyers undertook such an important role at the same time in contributing to the St Petersburg Bar Association. During these challenging times, the attorneys will be called upon for their leadership in steering the Association into the “new normal” as it relates to the practice of law.

“To have so many of our lawyers volunteer their time to this noble cause makes me confident that the next generation of lawyers will make significant positive changes in the legal profession,” stated Howard Ross, Chairman of the Board for Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. and a practicing lawyer for 56 years in St. Petersburg.

The three lawyers were sworn into office on May 27, 2020 by Pinellas County Court Judge Edwin Jagger. The ceremony took place via a Zoom call. Executive Director, Melissa Byers, surprised everyone by arranging for approximately 40 past presidents of the Association to appear remotely for the call. One of the past presidents of the St. Petersburg Bar Association was attorney Aubrey Dicus, a partner at Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. The support of everyone during this time of uncertainty with the virus was a sign of solidarity and hope for the St. Petersburg legal community.

The St. Petersburg Bar Association was founded in 1925 and is the oldest legal professional association in the area. There are over 1,000 members including judges and lawyers in the area. The Association has been nationally recognized due to the innovative programs initiated by its Executive Director. Many of these programs have focused on wellness in the profession and ways to improve benefits to the membership. The Association’s goals are to serve the legal community, to strengthen the noble calling of the practice of law, and to foster excellence in the profession.

Sean McQuaid’s Role of President

Sean McQuaid’s role of President comes after five years of service to the organization. He previously served for four years on the Executive Committee and one year as President-Elect. One of his goals this year will be to assist, educate, and train the courts and the membership on technological changes in the profession that have become necessary due to COVID-19. Mr. McQuaid has been practicing law in St. Petersburg for the past 20 years, all with Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. In January, he became the Firm’s fourth President, taking over from Aubrey Dicus.

Mr. McQuaid practices primarily personal injury, auto accidents and criminal defense. He has been repeatedly recognized for his skills and reputation in the practice of law and is AV rated by Martindale Hubbel, a Florida Super Lawyer, Florida Trend Legal Elite, to name a few. Mr. McQuaid has a history of giving back to the community. He has previously served on the City of St. Peterburg’s Nuisance Abatement Board, where he was Chairman for two years. He served for five years on the Judicial Nominating Commission for the 6th Judicial Circuit. He has served on his Homeowner’s Association Board for eleven years, and was President for nine of them. He also served for three years on the Executive Committee of the Suncoast Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Rachel Drude-Tomori Begins Her Second Year on the St. Petersburg Bar Association’s Executive Committee

Rachel was elected to this position after serving as Chair of the Association’s Probate & Guardianship Section for two years and winning the 2019 “Rockin’ Chair” award for her leadership and fundraising achievements. Ms. Drude-Tomori is a partner at Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. specializing in estate planning, probate, and elder law. She is a seasoned presenter on the topic of creative estate planning and was recently elected President of St. Petersburg Toastmasters Club 2284. She has been recognized by her peers and the courts as being elite in her profession as a Super Lawyer Rising Star. She routinely helps high net worth individuals and other professionals with proper asset protection and estate planning advice.

Andrew Pardun Is an Associate at Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & Mcquaid, P.A. and Begins His First Term on the Executive Committee

Mr. Pardun previously served as the Vice-Chairman and two-term Chairman of the Real Property section of the St. Petersburg Bar Association. He currently serves on the City of St. Petersburg Nuisance Abatement Board and is the Vice President of Pinellas County Trial Lawyers Association. Mr. Pardun practices real estate and business law. He also manages the Firm’s title company, which is responsible for real estate closings primarily in Pinellas County, Florida.

Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. has a long standing history of service to the community. Sean McQuaid is now the third President of the St. Petersburg Bar Association from the Firm. Both Anthony Battaglia and Aubrey Dicus previously served as Presidents. The Firm was founded in 1958 by Anthony Battaglia. During his life, Mr. Battaglia was known for his zealous advocacy for his clients. He handled some of the highest profile cases on the West coast of Florida during his career. Mr. Battaglia passed on his characteristics of hard work and preparation to countless lawyers in the area whom he mentored. Aubrey Dicus is currently a partner with the Firm handling complex business litigation, personal injury and criminal defense. He has been honored by countless organizations for his professionalism and talents. Most recently, Mr. Dicus received the St. Petersburg Bar Association’s Professionalism Award.

About Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A.

Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. currently has seven lawyers and handles personal injury, criminal defense, business and commercial litigation, appeals, estate planning, probate, and insurance claims. The Firm is a Tier 1 rated law firm by US News & World Reports and was voted “Best in the Bay” among law firms in 2019 by The Tampa Bay Times.

