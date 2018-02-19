5 Benefits of Choosing Plastic Parts Over Metal

Dating back to the 1950’s, we began to see the rise in plastic manufacturing over metal manufacturing. However, nearly 70 years later, many manufacturers still are not aware of all the benefits plastic has to offer that metal does not. Not only is plastic a highly durable and reliable material to build parts with, it can end up saving you a staggering amount of money thanks to low production costs. If you are curious about the many benefits that plastic has to offer, you have come to the right place! In this post, we will look at five good reasons why you should choose plastic parts over metal parts.

Design And Size Flexibility: Plastic offers a superior level of flexibility that metal just can’t. If you want more options regarding size and design, plastic is the way to go because it can be molded in ways metal cannot be molded and still offer the same level of durability, if not more, than metal materials. If you need a material to create complex, intricate shapes or create a design that is more aesthetically pleasing and sophisticated, plastic will meet your expectations where metal falls short. Additionally, the materials that are used to make plastic are easily adaptable in various climates and can be used for multiple purposes, including creating incredibly small parts. It’s a Cost-Effective Alternative: Plastic offers both cheaper manufacturing costs and cheaper storage costs. Whether you need a minimal amount of plastic material or parts or you need a mass production of plastic, you can benefit from the incredibly low production costs of this material. And when it comes to storing plastic, it’s also generally cheaper than other materials because plastic is lightweight. Finally, because of plastic’s durability, this material is far less likely to get damaged during shipment or installation, thus saving you money on repair expenses. Plastic is a Safer Option: When manufacturing, installing, or handling metal in any capacity, there will always be the risk of sustaining an injury from the sharp edges of the material. But plastic proves to be a safer material thanks to its lightness in weight and smooth edges. If you are installing plastic, whether small parts or large parts, you don’t have to be as concerned about cutting your hands on the material or dropping it during an installation job. Plastic is Recyclable: An added benefit of plastic is that is can easily be reused. Not only does this make plastic a more environmentally-friendly option than metal, but it can save you money in the long run when you have plastic materials you can recycle instead of going out to buy new materials. Because you will be able to recycle plastic that you already have on hand, you can cut down on the amount of time it takes to source new materials as well. A Longer Life Span: Because plastic is such an extraordinarily durable material, it will be subjected to less wear and tear over time, thus offering a longer lifespan than other materials like metal. Not only will you have parts that will last you for years so that you won’t have to worry about time-consuming repairs and replacements, you won’t have to spend more money sooner than you would have liked to.

