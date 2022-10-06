Looking for family-fun entertainment for Halloween? Miami County has you covered!

From trick-or-treating to corn mazes and even educational events, there is something for everyone this spooky season. Skip the haunted houses and scary scenes and fill your calendar with more treats than tricks!

We’ve gathered five fun, festive events hosted across Miami County. Add these to your calendar, gather the family, and have a blast this Halloween season.

5 Halloween Events in Miami County

Haunted Woods

Enjoy a family-friendly evening at Brukner Nature Center. This fright-free, educational event is held entirely outdoors. A trail guide will lead you through the woods, down a luminary-lit trail, as you learn about the wild creatures of the night!

Tours are led in groups of 20 people for an approximate 50-minute walking tour. Be sure to wear weather-appropriate clothing and comfortable walking shoes. The first tour will leave at 6:30 pm, and the last group will leave at 8 pm.

Ticket sales will begin on Monday, October 3rd. They are $5 per person for BNC Members and $7 per person for nonmembers. Children ages two and under are free!

When: Saturday, October 22nd – Sunday, October 23rd; Saturday, October 29th

Where: Bruckner Nature Center | 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy, Ohio

More information: Brukner Nature Center



Halloween Happening

Dress up the kids and enjoy a walk through the jack-o-lanterns! This special Halloween event is full of festive activities, like the jack-o-lantern trail and corn maze.

As you stroll down the jack-o-lantern trail, you might meet a few friendly (costumed) forest animals along the way. Then, take an adventure through the corn maze!

Little ghouls and goblins will get to take home Halloween treats, too. Costumes are not required for this event but are certainly encouraged!

When: Saturday, October 22, 7 – 9 pm

Where: Lost Creek Reserve | 2385 E. State Route 41, Troy, Ohio

More information: Lost Creek Reserve



Bradford Pumpkin Show

Every year, the Bradford Pumpkin Show brings one of the most popular festivals in Miami County.

During this 5-day event, the quaint streets of Bradford, Ohio, come alive with parades, events, games, rides, crafts, concessions, and more! Enjoy all this festival has to offer while indulging your taste buds with pumpkin-flavored treats.

Try pumpkin ice cream, corn on the cob, and many other tasty treats from local vendors. This free event is perfect for the whole family to enjoy!

Schedule:

Tuesday – Thursday, 4 pm – 10 pm

Friday, 1 – 11 pm

Saturday, 10 am – 11 pm

When: October 11th – October 15th

Where: Downtown Bradford, OH | 115 North Miami Ave.

More information: Bradford Pumpkin Show



Harvest Days

Enjoy some old-fashioned fall fun in downtown Piqua. This annual event is perfect for the whole family to enjoy. Check out the food trucks, pumpkin bowling, live music, and much more.

Held in downtown Piqua, this event features plenty of activities for everyone to enjoy. The Downtown Merchant Fall Open House will feature local merchandise for purchase, so you can even grab a few holiday gifts in advance.

Dogs can even enjoy the fun by entering the costumed pooch parade!

Other activities include a tractor show, kids’ corn pit, pumpkin painting, craft vendors, and mini-golf.

Free pumpkins will be given with a receipt from a Downtown business or a food donation for the Bethany Center.

When: October 15, 12 – 7 pm

Where: Downtown Piqua, Ohio | 326 N Main St.

More information: Main Street Piqua



Hometown Halloween

Hometown Halloween kicks off Halloween weekend with a bang! Join the community in downtown Troy for the Hometown Halloween event. Bring the whole family for a day of Halloween fun!

This daytime event begins bright and early at 9 am with a costume contest. Judges will name a winner in each category and age group: Best Family Costume, Best Pet Costume, and Best Costume. Contest awards will be presented at Prouty Plaza.

After the costume contest, trick-or-treat at participating downtown businesses from 10 – 12 pm. Kick-off Halloween with a fun daytime event for the whole family.

When: October 29, 9 am – 12 pm

Where: Prouty Plaza | Downtown Troy, Ohio

More information: Troy Main Street

If you are looking for fun Halloween activities in Miami County, add these to your schedule. We look forward to your visit with us! Contact the Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau for more information about our area.

