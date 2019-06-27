$5,000 Business Grant Competition for Mom Entrepreneurs Open for Applications through June 28

LOS ANGELES, Calif., June 27, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Mama Ladder® and Belly Bandit® are hosting the third semi-annual High Five Grant for Moms™, a $5,000 business grant competition sponsored by Infiniti HR and Mute Six.



Through June 28, 2019, moms who own businesses from around the world can enter to be awarded a $5,000 grant to make a bigger impact in their business. Their mission behind the High Five Grant for Moms™ is to provide economic empowerment for promising mom entrepreneurs.

“Raising kids isn’t either, and neither is growing a business. If you’re doing both, we believe you deserve a high five,” said Lori Caden, cofounder of Belly Bandit, a global leader in body support wear for women before, during, and after pregnancy.

“We’re excited to support mothers in business and look forward to a group of ambitious applicants,” said Crystalee Beck, cofounder of The Mama Ladder, which empowers women at the intersection of motherhood and entrepreneurship.

HIGH FIVE Grant for Moms™ applications will be accepted from June 14 to June 28, 2019 on the grant website, http://www.highfivegrant.com/.

Applications will be judged July 1-8, 2019 by a panel of entrepreneurs who support mom-founded businesses, and narrowed down to eight finalists. From July 9-16, the public will vote for their favorite mom-entrepreneur at http://www.highfivegrant.com/. The winner of the High Five Grant for Moms™ will be announced on July 18, 2019.

The grant competition is a partnership with sponsors INFINITI HR and Mute Six, who support women in business. INFINITI HR is the leading Professional Employer Organization that supports employer standards, mitigate employer risk and liability in 50 states. Mute Six is a full-funnel ad agency that offers breakthrough creative, targeted media buying, and data-driven analysis for clients.

Apply or join for your favorite mom-owned business at http://www.highfivegrant.com/ .

Learn more about The Mama Ladder at: https://themamaladder.com/

Learn more about Belly Bandit at: https://bellybandit.com/

Twitter: @TheMamaLadder @bellybandit #HighFiveGrantForMoms #momentrepreneurs #Mompreneur

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/jasXghm1K9w

