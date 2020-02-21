BURTONSVILLE, Md., Feb. 21, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — U.S. Census Bureau, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, Montgomery County Councilmember Tom Hucker and AARP Maryland State President Jim Campbell Join Forces to promote senior participation in upcoming 2020 Decennial Census.



Event held at a community center in an area that is predicted to be undercounted; will highlight community programming funded by census dollars.

Who:

Brian Frosh, Attorney General, State of Maryland

Tom Hucker, District 5 Councilmember, Montgomery County Council

Jim Campbell, AARP Maryland State President

Maria Sofia, Executive Associate, Maryland Department of Planning

Erin Smith, Montgomery County Area Agency on Aging

Officials from the U.S. Census Bureau will also be in attendance.

What: Senior Census Awareness Event

When: Monday, February 24, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.

Where: Marilyn J. Praisner Community Recreation Center, Social Hall, 14906 Old Columbia Pike, Burtonsville, MD 20866

Why: Participation In the 2020 Census is Safe, Easy and Important!

BACKGROUND

April 1 is Census Day! The first United States (U.S.) Decennial Census was conducted in 1790. So the upcoming 2020 Census marks the 24th time that the U. S. has made a headcount of all residents in the Country as required by the constitution. Article 1, Section 2 requires that a census be carried-out every 10 years.

The results of the head count will determine allocation of $675 billion dollars of federal government funds to states, protectorates, and, the District of Columbia; as well as apportionment in state houses and the U.S. House of Representatives. Census results influence how dollars are allocated to local communities to fund specific needs, including roads, hospitals, emergency services, senior citizen centers, job training programs, and; Medicare Part B health insurance. It is estimated that Maryland lost nearly $1BN due to undercounts in hard to reach communities during the 2010 census.

Seniors are historically among the most undercounted groups during. It’s important that we remind them that participation in the Census is Easy, Safe and Important! Soon, the Census Bureau will begin a process to invite people to respond to the 2020 Census. This year, respondents have the option be counted by paper questionnaire, telephone response, or online response (including smart phones).

For more information on the 2020 Census or to register for updates, go to https://www.2020census.gov/

QUOTES:

“The Census Bureau is committed to ensuring that all U.S. residents are counted once, only once and in the right place”, says Fernando Gordon, Deputy Director of the U.S. Census Bureau. “We applaud all of our partners, including Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh; Montgomery County; Montgomery County District 5 Councilmember Tom Hucker; and AARP Maryland State President Jim Campbell for their outstanding commitment towards ensuring a complete count in all communities – especially those that are historically undercounted. Today, we especially encourage seniors in Montgomery County, Maryland to be counted in the upcoming Decennial Census!

“By the time of the next census in the year 2030, there will be more Americans over the age of 65 than under the age of 18. Communities are going to have to prepare infrastructure, services and supports to accommodate this historic shift in demographics and will require every federal dollar they are entitled to in order to do so,” says AARP Maryland State President Jim Campbell. “That is why AARP Maryland is urging all residents to ‘Declare Your Share’ and participate in the 2020 census.”

