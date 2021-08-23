Belly fat is an all-too-common issue. Whether you’ve just entered your forties, have recently had a baby, or have simply packed on a few pounds, excess fat in this area is guaranteed to diminish both your comfort and your confidence. If you’re nervous when donning your swimming suit, your birthday suit, or a form-fitting pant suit, taking a proactive approach to banishing belly fat is a must. Fortunately, there are seven easy ways to target these troublesome fat stores.

1. Know What Type of Belly Fat You’re Dealing With

There are two types of belly fat. The most common of these is pinchable, subcutaneous fat, or fat that lies just below your skin. You can easily grab and measure this fat with your fingers. More importantly, you can probably burn it off fairly quickly with targeted exercise, calorie cutting, and several other lifestyle changes mentioned below.

There’s also visceral fat. This is fat that develops around the internal organs. It is far worse for your health than subcutaneous fat, and quite a bit more challenging to get off. You can often best eliminate visceral fat with intermittent fasting or with the adoption of a long-term, high-protein, low-carb diet plan.

2. Go for a Daily Jog

Running, jogging, and fast-walking are all excellent ways to trim down and refine the midsection. The opposite arm and leg movements that these activities entail provide targeted toning. This type of cardiovascular exercise boosts the metabolism and steps up the body’s natural fat-burning abilities.

3. Flush Away Belly Fat by Increasing Your Daily Fiber Intake

Eating more soluble fiber is a great way to flush fat from your system. Fiber increases feelings of satiety, so that people tend to eat a lot less. High-fiber foods also expedite digestion and alleviate problems with gas and bloating. Adding more soluble fiber to your diet will produce gradual yet long-lasting changes in your waistline. For every additional 10 grams of soluble fiber that you consume each day, you can expect to decrease your belly fat gains by just under four percent over a five-year period.

4. Eat More Protein

Protein lies at the heart of many successful weight-loss plans. Eating a high-protein diet boosts metabolic performance, increases overall satiety, and decreases appetite. You’ll eat less, feel fuller for longer, and have plenty of energy for leading an active lifestyle.

5. Limit Your Alcohol Consumption

Alcohol is empty calories. It does absolutely nothing to improve your energy, focus, or general well-being. Thus, while it’s okay to imbibe from time to time, keep in mind that drinking too much is virtually guaranteed to result in a few added pounds. Not only does alcohol lead to weight gain, but excess alcohol consumption is also associated with central obesity, or excess fat storage at the belly.

6. Lower Your Stress

Unmanaged stress could be the source of your belly bloat. Not only do high levels of anxiety cause people to munch on comfort foods even when they aren’t actually hungry, but it also triggers the release of the “fight or flight” hormone cortisol. One easy way to fight this incredibly common cause of abdominal weight gain is by creating a workout plan that includes plenty of stress-relieving activities. Go for long hikes in peaceful settings, ride your bike through a quiet, scenic area, or take up yoga. You’ll burn calories, work through your problems by achieving a relaxed, meditative state, and gradually establish healthier coping strategies.

7. Consider Getting a Tummy Tuck to Address Unwanted Belly Fat

Also known as abdominoplasty, tummy tuck procedures are perfect for addressing both excess belly fat and problems with skin and or muscle laxity. Countless women have tummy tuck procedures performed when they’re all done having babies. During these treatments, a single incision is made across the abdomen, between the navel and the pubic hairline. Excess fat and tissues are trimmed away, and loose skin and muscles are pulled taut. This is a sure way to regain a slim and streamlined midsection, especially after diligent dieting and exercise have failed to work.

It’s vital to note that most natural forms of weight loss only produce uniform results. This means that if you do shed fat through diet and exercise alone, you may find that your entire body grows smaller, rather than just the disproportionate fat stores you’re targeting. If you’ve had a baby, or are simply having a hard time streamlining and refining this area of your physique, we can help. Dr. Apesos has extensive experience in body contouring, and can find the perfect treatment for creating your ideal physique. Contact us today to set up a consultation appointment.

